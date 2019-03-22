Empower Energies Welcomes Vanessa Deutschmann as Senior Director of Human Resources

Empower Energies, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions for commercial, institutional and industrial customers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vanessa Deutschmann as Senior Director of Human Resources. Vanessa has nearly 15 years of experience running operations and HR for solar companies. Most recently as Senior Manager of HR at Tesla, she oversaw the East Coast energy employee population of over 3,000 people. Vanessa also led the fast-paced growth of residential solar teams in her previous roles as operations manager for SolarCity and groSolar in the mid-Atlantic region.

Bethesda, MD - March 22, 2019 - Empower Energies, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions for commercial, institutional and industrial customers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vanessa Deutschmann as Senior Director of Human Resources. Vanessa has nearly 15 years of experience running operations and HR for solar companies. Most recently as Senior Manager of HR at Tesla, she oversaw the East Coast energy employee population of over 3,000 people. Vanessa also led the fast-paced growth of residential solar teams in her previous roles as operations manager for SolarCity and groSolar in the mid-Atlantic region.



At Empower, Vanessa will partner with executive and senior leaders to grow and develop an industry leading team of experts who assist commercial, industrial and institutional clients in meeting their business and sustainability objectives for renewable energy. This marks a major milestone for Empower, as bringing HR and recruiting in-house will support our ability to grow."The level of expertise and forward vision of Empower's executive leadership is truly impressive, as is the entire Empower team. I am delighted to join this seasoned group of professionals. I look forward to supporting the expansion of Empower's successful project portfolio and to sustaining a superior employment experience for the team", said Vanessa Deutschmann, Senior Director of HR."I can't express how thrilled we were to find someone of Vanessa's caliber to join the Empower Team. The HR expertise and solar industry experience she brings to this role will help us grow intelligently to meet our clients' needs, while maintaining the incredible culture we have developed here. We are truly honored to have Vanessa join our team.", says Michael Belko, COO.Deutschmann joins a team with deep experience in the solar and renewables industry, comprising work with high profile companies including SunEdison, Constellation Energy, Exelon and Solar Trust of America. Empower's broad expertise gives them the foresight to navigate potential hurdles and provide a flexible approach to meet both business and sustainability goals, time after time.About Empower EnergiesEmpower Energies designs, builds, owns, and finances commercial and industrial-scale solar rooftop, ground-mount, and canopy projects, as well as integrated power storage and related technologies for on-site and off-site renewable solutions. With expertise in the full suite of solar and supporting technologies, Empower provides a flexible approach to meet both business and sustainability goals of our large corporate and other customers. Our focus is on delivering efficient, cost-effective renewable projects that enable commercial and industrial organizations to optimize their resources and increase sustainability while getting full value and energy savings at the lowest risk. Learn more about Empower Energies at http://www.empowerenergies.com/.Press Contact:Sean Lenehansean@antennagroup.com(415) - 977 - 1918