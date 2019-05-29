Canadian Solar Signs 1,800 MW Module Supply Agreement with EDF Renewables North America - Largest Module Supply Agreement in the Company's History

Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company", or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), one of the world's largest solar power companies, today announced that the Company has signed a multi-year module supply agreement with EDF Renewables North America to deliver 1,800 MW of high efficiency poly solar modules for projects in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Utilizing unique multi-year contractual terms, Canadian Solar will supply its bifacial enhanced wafer BiHiKu (CS3W-PB) and enhanced wafer HiKu (CS3W-P) modules to EDF Renewables' multiple solar projects.



This module supply agreement is the largest single module supply agreement signed in Canadian Solar's 18-year history, and is an anchor of the company's 3+ GW of forward-committed contracts in the North American market through 2023."EDF Renewables North America is pleased to announce this substantial module supply agreement with Canadian Solar Inc. The agreement demonstrates our confidence in the bifacial module technology to support our robust pipeline of contracted projects over the next 5 years," said Tristan Grimbert, President and CEO of EDF Renewables North America."We are excited to partner with EDF Renewables to help them bring a stable supply of clean, reliable solar energy to the North American market," said Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Solar. "As the US market recovers from the uncertainties brought by Section 201 tariffs and rushes to meet the step-down of the Investment Tax Credit deadline, we are seeing a significant rebound of demand in the US solar market which impacts module supply across the entire region. This contract continues to strengthen the global partnership between EDF Renewables and Canadian Solar."About Canadian Solar Inc.Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar also has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 18 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 32 GW of premium quality modules to over 150 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.About EDF Renewables North AmericaEDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 10 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com.