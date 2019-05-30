Russelectric Announces Distributed Energy Controller

Hingham, MA - Russelectric, a leading manufacturer of automatic transfer switches and power control systems and solutions, announces its new Russelectric Distributed Energy Controller (RDEC™). RDEC is a fully integrated controller for complex, mission critical distributed energy systems, ranging from back-up generation and demand management to fully functional microgrids. At the core of each RDEC is the ability of Russelectric's transfer switches, switchgear, and power controller to provide seamless physical, data, and control integration of a facility's onsite demand and generation assets.



More Headlines Articles

RDEC has a number of features that improve business continuity and power quality. Facility integrated solar capabilities, priority-based load shedding, and permitted emissions optimization all enable RDEC to provide least cost, least emission business continuity strategies for both short and long duration outages. In addition, RDEC improves facility power quality, benefiting internal equipment and reducing utility power quality charges via dynamic islanding capabilities, fast and reliable decoupling, automatic black start of backup generators, seamless grid resynchronization, and more.In addition to improving business continuity and power quality, RDEC reduces energy costs and green-house gas emissions. Features such as demand reduction and time of use asset optimization all allow RDEC to optimize a facility's controllable demands, onsite storage and power generation to reduce energy costs and cost volatility. Furthermore, RDEC fully integrates onsite renewable generation resources into a facility's distributed energy system, reducing a facility's GHGs, making it easier to reach sustainability goals.The RDEC base system includes Russelectric automatic transfer switches, switchgear, and a power control cabinet. Depending on power control needs, an optional SCADA and Electric Power Management System can be added. Russelectric can also provide storage systems or work with a user's selected storage supplier.For more information and/or a live demo of an onsite operating microgrid at the Russelectric Innovation Center (RIC), contact us at: info@russelectric.com or 1-800-225-5250.###About RusselectricFounded in 1955, RusselectricÂ® provides high-integrity power control solutions for mission critical applications in the healthcare, information technology, telecommunication, water treatment, and renewable energy markets. The company maintains vertically-integrated manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts and Oklahoma, where it designs and builds a full line of automatic transfer switches, switchgear, and controls. Russelectric products carry the longest and most comprehensive warranty in the industry, and are backed by a team of expert factory-direct field service engineers. To learn more about Russelectric products and the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, visit www.russelectric.com, call (781) 749-6000, or email info@russelectric.com.