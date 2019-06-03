At the 2019 SNEC Solar Conference DuPont Announces New DuPontâ„¢ Fortasunâ„¢ Solar Silicones

At the 2019 SNEC solar conference today in Shanghai, DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions (DuPont) announced they added a new brand to its flagship DuPont™ TedlarÂ® and SolametÂ® product lines, DuPont™ Fortasun™ solar silicones (video).



Built on decades of experience from Dow Corning, the new silicone-based product line features sealants, adhesives, potting agents, encapsulants and electrically conductive adhesives that all deliver the exceptional performance and proven reliability customers expect from DuPont. These products have been used in photovoltaic (PV) applications for over 30 years, and now they are under a new brand name - Fortasun™."We are excited to continue to grow our portfolio of solar materials with the introduction of our new silicones line, Fortasun™. It represents quality, reliability and carries the same level of proven performance as our TedlarÂ® and SolametÂ® brands that have been in the field for over 30+ years," said Dan Barish, Global Business Manager, TCS & Solar Silicones. "Fortasun™ increases durability, stability, productivity and overall performance of solar panels and helps lower cost per kilowatt-hour and lower long-term cost of ownership."The durability offered by Fortasun™ includes delamination and corrosion protection. This helps preserve a level of performance that matches the expectations associated with investments in solar technology. Fortasun™ has lasting UV stability, high thermal conductivity formulations, strong adhesive bonds that help reduce failures due to moisture and it's electrically insulating.DuPont™ Fortasun™ adhesives and sealants are proven to endure in the face of extreme climates, ensuring that energy needs are met in all parts of the world. It also helps reduce the risk of performance deterioration due to environmental elements. Fortasun™ gives photovoltaic modules and solar concentrators a longer life," notes Barish. "We believe that materials matter, and this is another set we're bringing to the market to make a difference in how your solar panels perform over their lifetime."Products included under the Fortasun™ brand:Sealants and adhesives - Silicone sealants and adhesives outperform other technologies in frame sealing and junction box adhesion applications by providing protection from moisture, harsh temperatures, vibrations, as well as mechanical and thermal shock.Potting agents - Silicone potting agents possess unique properties and benefits that make them ideal for solar industry applications. They offer a unique combination of reliable performance and durability for photovoltaic junction box applications and beyond.Encapsulants - Silicone encapsulants protect solar components against corrosion and delamination, prolonging the life of a module while ensuring better power output and improved performance results in terms of increased power generation.Rail Bonding - Silicone adhesives outperform typical PV tapes in rail bonding applications, offering exceptional adhesion to glass and PV substrates. This added structural strength and durability results in greater overall protection and weatherability.For more information including a selector guide, tech guidelines and overall product information go to: photovoltaics.dupont.comAbout DuPont Photovoltaic and Advanced MaterialsDuPont Photovoltaic and Advanced Materials, a division of DuPont Electronics & Imaging, represents a portfolio of product solutions with over 40+ years of service to the solar, aerospace, automotive industries and many others. Our products deliver proven power and lasting value for the fast-growing photovoltaics sector, including DuPont SolametÂ® metallization pastes, DuPont™ TedlarÂ® films as well as photovoltaic silicones. The growing portfolio of DuPont Advanced Materials thick film compositions are used in a variety of electronic applications in the automotive, biomedical, industrial, military, telecommunications and electronic wearables markets. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the PVAM business, please visit http://photovoltaics.dupont.com and http://advancedmaterials.dupont.com.About DuPont Electronics & ImagingDuPont Electronics & Imaging is a global supplier of materials and technologies serving the semiconductor, advanced chip packaging, circuit board, electronic and industrial finishing, display, and digital and flexographic printing industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies. More information about DuPont Electronics & Imaging can be found on our electronic solutions and advanced printing websites.# # #06/02/19DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, â„ or Â® are trademarks, service marks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.