Q CELLS earns Top Performer recognition in 2019 PV Module Reliability Scorecard published by PVEL and DNV GL

[Seoul, Republic of Korea, June 14, 2019] Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. ("Q CELLS" or "the Company"), one of the largest solar cell and module manufacturers in the world, announces today that the Company has been recognized as a Top Performer in the 2019 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, published by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) in partnership with DNV GL. This is the fourth year in a row that Q CELLS has been selected for this accolade.



More Headlines Articles

PVEL is one of the world's leading reliability and performance testing laboratories in the solar industry. As an independent laboratory, PVEL tests PV modules from leading solar manufacturers annually, and publishes the PV Module Reliability Scorecard based on these test results every year. The PV Module Reliability Scorecard is recognized as one of the most comprehensive publicly available PV module reliability test results comparisons, and the title of Top Performer - that is granted to high-ranked companies - is accepted throughout the industry as a reliable mark of high product quality and reliability.This year, Q CELLS earned the Top Performer recognition with its Q.PEAK DUO series of high-performance monocrystalline half-cell modules. The Q.PEAK DUO series of modules are manufactured using the Company's patent-protected, unique passivation technology, which is a key ingredient in Q.ANTUM Technology. For better product quality and reliability, Q.ANTUM Technology includes additional cutting-edge technological and security features like excellent Anti-LID (light induced degradation) and Anti-PID (potential induced degradation) performance, as well as Hot-Spot Protect and traceable quality with Tra.QTM, which is Q CELLS' unique laser identification to protect against counterfeiting.Hee Cheul (Charles) Kim, CEO of Q CELLS, said: "We are pleased to announce that we have once again been recognized as a Top Performer by the leading testing lab PVEL. The very DNA of Q CELLS is rooted in German R&D excellence and a desire to consistently deliver top-quality renewable energy products and services. To contribute to the higher customer value and the growth of the global solar industry, Q CELLS will continue to strive towards even greater excellence in product quality and reliability with all our might."About Q CELLSHanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. is one of the world's largest and most recognized photovoltaic manufacturers for its high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ). Together with its affiliates, the Company has diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S, Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Q CELLS offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from cells and modules to kits to systems to large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.