Q CELLS earns Top Performer recognition in 2019 PV Module Reliability Scorecard published by PVEL and DNV GL
The Company’s Q PEAK DUO high performance module series was selected as a Top Performer by PVEL and DNV GL, marking the fourth year in a row in which Q CELLS has attained Top Performer status.
[Seoul, Republic of Korea, June 14, 2019] Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. ("Q CELLS" or "the Company"), one of the largest solar cell and module manufacturers in the world, announces today that the Company has been recognized as a Top Performer in the 2019 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, published by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) in partnership with DNV GL. This is the fourth year in a row that Q CELLS has been selected for this accolade.
This year, Q CELLS earned the Top Performer recognition with its Q.PEAK DUO series of high-performance monocrystalline half-cell modules. The Q.PEAK DUO series of modules are manufactured using the Company's patent-protected, unique passivation technology, which is a key ingredient in Q.ANTUM Technology. For better product quality and reliability, Q.ANTUM Technology includes additional cutting-edge technological and security features like excellent Anti-LID (light induced degradation) and Anti-PID (potential induced degradation) performance, as well as Hot-Spot Protect and traceable quality with Tra.QTM, which is Q CELLS' unique laser identification to protect against counterfeiting.
Hee Cheul (Charles) Kim, CEO of Q CELLS, said: "We are pleased to announce that we have once again been recognized as a Top Performer by the leading testing lab PVEL. The very DNA of Q CELLS is rooted in German R&D excellence and a desire to consistently deliver top-quality renewable energy products and services. To contribute to the higher customer value and the growth of the global solar industry, Q CELLS will continue to strive towards even greater excellence in product quality and reliability with all our might."
About Q CELLS
Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. is one of the world's largest and most recognized photovoltaic manufacturers for its high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ). Together with its affiliates, the Company has diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S, Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Q CELLS offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from cells and modules to kits to systems to large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.