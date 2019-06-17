Blink Unveils the Fastest Level 2 EV Charging Station, the Blink IQ 200 at Forth Roadmap Conference

Phoenix, AZ, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW), a leading manufacturer, network provider, owner and operator of EV charging equipment, will be showcasing the company's new Level 2 product, the 80 Amp Blink IQ 200 at Forth Roadmap 2019. As sponsors and exhibitors at the leading conference on electric and smart mobility, Blink will be sharing with the estimated 1,000 conference attendees the product highlights, sleek design, and energy saving features of the fast, new Level 2 charging station.



Blink has been a Forth member for several years supporting the organization's goals of creating innovative mobility solutions through the adoption of electric vehicles. "We are proud to continue supporting Forth's initiatives and are exceptionally pleased to be using the Forth Roadmap Conference as an opportunity to share our newest Level 2 charging station. Blink is confident that the Forth community, car companies, industry partners, utilities, and entrepreneurs will appreciate the IQ 200 design that was born from our decade of experience in owning and operator charging stations of all types" remarked Amy Hillman, Blink NW Regional Sales Executive and President/Board Chair of Forth.The IQ 200 is currently being installed across the country at Blink host partner locations in a variety of configurations, including a rectangle or triangle pedestal, wall mount, or the innovative new smart to kiosk configuration. In addition to a demo unit being on display during Roadmap, Blink will have operable units for conference attendee EV drivers in the convention center parking garage. The company recently replaced generation one Blink equipment at the convention center with the fast 80 Amp IQ200 product.Also in support of Forth's efforts, Blink upgraded the gen. one equipment donated to the Hacienda Community Development Corporation in Portland. Blink charging stations are available to use as part of the community's driver share program.ABOUT BLINK CHARGINGBlink Charging is the largest owner/operator of EV charging stations in the United States. Founded in 2009, Blink is dedicated to slowing climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions caused by transportation. With a long history pioneering the EV industry and a team of leaders that created the industry, Blink continues to be the preferred trusted partner in EV Charging Station technology. As such, the company is a driving force in the EV industry with more than 150,000 EV driver members and more than 15,000 EV charging stations across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.blinkcharging.com.ABOUT FORTHForth is transforming the way we get around. Through innovation, demonstration, advocacy and engagement, we are advancing electric, smart and shared mobility. In its twelfth year, the Forth Roadmap Conference is the leading electric and smart mobility conference in the U.S.