The 13th International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Exhibition & Conference (SNEC) was held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from June 4-6, 2019. At this influential event for the global PV industry, TÜV Rheinland Group (hereinafter referred to as "TÜV Rheinland") presented its "Energy Yield Rating Label", LeTID testing standard, and other comprehensive innovative solutions in the PV field, in a holistic, multi-angle, systematic manner. TÜV Rheinland is committed to boosting industrial upgrading and transformation of the energy structure with its latest technical achievements and the most advanced service concepts.



At the exhibition hall of more than 200,000 square meters, nearly 2,000 exhibitors displayed their wares and services, ranging from PV production equipment and materials, PV cells, PV application products and modules to PV engineering systems, intelligent control, real-time monitoring, whole-process tracking, energy storage efficiency improvement, covering all links in the PV industrial chain. Additionally, hydrogen energy and fuel cells were added to the exhibition this year, the aim being to enhance collaborative innovation and realize cross-field applications.World's first "Energy Yield Rating Label" service unveiledAt the E1-006 booth, TÜV Rheinland displayed its globe-spanning, professional, diversified all-round services, including comprehensive solutions in hydrogen energy and fuel cells, along with the world's first "Energy Yield Rating Label", which was officially released recently.As more and more international buyers and investors in power plants shift focus from the power and efficiency of PV modules to the actual power-generation capacity of PV modules, TÜV Rheinland has launched the "Energy Yield Rating Label". The label rates the power-generation performance of different types of PV modules in temperate, semi-desert, desert, and tropical climates, providing a convenient way for the market to identify the power-generation capacity of PV modules in specific climates. Utilizing authoritative third-party data, the label helps module manufacturers stand out from the homogeneous competition.LeTID testing standard launched to improve product quality together with Chinese PV enterprisesOn the first day of the SNEC, TÜV Rheinland released its LeTID testing standard -- 2 PfG 2689/04.19 -- after nearly two years of development. The standard can significantly shorten LeTID testing time, simplifying the testing process without affecting the strictness of testing conditions and the accuracy of final results. It therefore not only alleviates the industry's concerns about LeTID, but also ensures the quality of PV modules more effectively and securely. At the SNEC, TÜV Rheinland issued the world's first LeTID certificates based on its internal 2 PfG 2689/04.19 standard to Chint, GCL, Jinko Solar, LONGi Solar, and Trina Solar.TÜV Rheinland continues to provide services for PV projects, both large and small, and has established sound partnerships with many PV supply chain enterprises. During the exhibition, TÜV Rheinland also held several certificate awarding ceremonies, issuing certificates to Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Huitian, Luckyfilm, Yisheng, Sinopoly, Greenflon, Sineng Electric, JNTECH, Pylontech, Kehua Tech, SAJ, etc.Besides, TÜV Rheinland helped AISWEI to obtain the Taiwan VPC certificate in just two months by virtue of its local team of technical experts and resources in Taiwan. Meanwhile, Astronergy received the first Quality Pass (rating service of PV power plant operation and maintenance service providers) AAA certificate (the highest rating) in the Asia-Pacific region from TÜV Rheinland.Deepening cooperation and signing of strategic cooperation agreements with many enterprisesDuring the exhibition, TÜV Rheinland also signed strategic cooperation agreements with several enterprises, such as AISWEI, Hanergy, Chint, and Sineng Electric, demonstrating its technological strength and leading edge in the PV field. It will be conducting more comprehensive and in-depth cooperation with these enterprises in product quality, brand promotion, talent training, and so on.It is worth mentioning that several enterprises that won the TÜV Rheinland 2019 "All Quality Matters" award launched their winning products at this exhibition, once again demonstrating the authority and industry influence of the award.Gaining insight into PV industry development from the perspective of a third party at the parallel forumAt the 8th Global Green Energy & PV Financial Summit held concurrently, Chao An, commercial manager of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Solar, shared TÜV Rheinland's insights on PV power plant assets transaction in China, focusing on the theme "How Technology and Finance Can Promote the Sustainable Development of the PV Industry".Despite the environmental benefits, the most important driver behind the growth in solar investment is the economic benefits. According to An, TÜV Rheinland, together with PwC China, released the China PV Power Plant Assets Transaction White Paper 2019 at the "All Quality Matters" Solar Congress 2019, seeking to assist enterprises in the PV industry chain in understanding the current situation and trends in PV power plant asset transactions, and to help Chinese enterprises adjust their investment strategies and actively respond to the market.An stated that in the face of increasingly fierce competition, more professional power plant transactions will help enterprises to withstand the industry fluctuations smoothly. Under the impact of industry policies and technologies, China's PV power plant investment sector is filled with uncertainty. As opposed to mature investors from overseas developed countries, domestic investors are faced with many challenges, such as lack of strategic guidance and professionalism, inadequate risk and operational management capabilities, and single financing channels. Due to the lack of requisite knowledge and understanding of the various technical and financial risks in the asset formation process for existing power plants, domestic investors are unable to identify and effectively control risks. In order to overcome the challenges, Chinese enterprises must, with third party's support, enhance their professional capability in quality project development, construction and operation risk management, and financing in the process of PV power plant transactions, so as to accurately seize market opportunities and optimize asset portfolios.Today, all countries and regions around the world are facing challenges brought by energy shortages, environmental pollution, and global warming. Competition in the PV industry is increasingly fierce in both domestic and foreign markets. With more than 35 years of experience in the PV field, TÜV Rheinland is the market leader in certification and testing services for solar PV power plants, modules, inverters, components, and energy storage. It provides customers with a full range of professional, diversified services covering the whole world, and helps customers to cope with the myriad different challenges faced in the PV field. In recent years, TÜV Rheinland has been systematically pursuing innovation in the PV field, committed to providing solutions to improving product efficiency and optimizing product quality and safety for PV manufacturers worldwide. It has also constantly explored cooperation with the financial sector to shape a new business model for the PV industry.