Massachusetts Solar Company Turns 20

Boxborough, Massachusetts (May, 2019) - altE Store, a Boxborough-based distributor of solar energy products and systems, turned 20 years old this May. The company was started by three engineering friends working out of their homes in Massachusetts, Florida and Ohio. Today altE employs 29 people and does over $24 million a year in business, with customers across the country and around the world.



Founding CEO Sascha Deri reflects on this milestone, "Since 1999 we have helped out over a quarter of a million people across this beautiful planet of ours - making renewable do-able on person at a time." Deri continues, "There is a real satisfaction from knowing we have made a positive difference in the lives of so many. At the same time, we know that we have a lot more work ahead of us to affect a deep change that is meaningful across the globe." "Some of the company's more memorable sales include solar panels used to power a camp on the slopes of Mount Everest, a wind turbine system deployed by scientists in Antarctica, and a solar-powered buoy floating in the Arctic Ocean. After Hurricane Maria, altE donated an off-grid solar power system to power a rural medical clinic in Puerto Rico. altE is also known for its educational videos on solar power system design, DIYsolar installs, and product reviews.About altE StoreFounded in 1999, altE, Inc. has catered to customers on every continent of the globe. altE aims to continue to fulfill its motto, "Making Renewable Do-able," by offering cost-competitive, high-quality renewable energy related products and educational services to a broad spectrum of the public and wholesale to professional solar installers. altE's headquarters is located at 330 Codman Hill Road in Boxborough, Massachusetts. For more information visit their website at https://www.altestore.com/store/ or contact Toll Free (877) 878-4060.