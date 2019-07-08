JinkoSolar Supplies 95MW of Monocrystalline Solar Panels for the Tailem Bend Solar Project in Australia

Located in Adelaide, Australia, the Project was connected to the grid earlier this year and began generating power in February 2019. The Project is expected to meet the electrical needs of 40,000 homes by generating 200,000 MWh of renewable energy per year. It is also one of the first large-scale solar projects to begin generating power in South Australia.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has supplied 95 MW of highly-efficient monocrystalline solar panels to Vena Energy Australia, an independent power producer with shareholders including Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and China Investment Corp., (CIC), for use in the Tailem Bend Solar Project (the "Project").



Located in Adelaide, Australia, the Project was connected to the grid earlier this year and began generating power in February 2019. The Project is expected to meet the electrical needs of 40,000 homes by generating 200,000 MWh of renewable energy per year. It is also one of the first large-scale solar projects to begin generating power in South Australia.JinkoSolar's Cheetah technology and half-cell module configuration offer a significant boost in power generation at a lower price. The 290-300Wp 120 half-cell (60 regular cells cut in half) mono module's performance is comparable to that of a common monocrystalline PERC module but is far more affordable. In addition, JinkoSolar's PID-free series reduce hot-spots and lower losses under shading conditions which strengthens their reliability and performance ratio in different environments."We are honored to have been chosen by Vena Energy Australia to supply solar panels for this project," said Ms. Anita Li, General Manager of ROA. "JinkoSolar's panels generate competitively priced energy, offer high levels of reliability and are proven to generate power consistently over the long-term. Supported by our industry-leading technology and quality, the panels installed at the Tailem Bend Solar Project are expected to generate power efficiently for a quarter century or more.""JinkoSolar's technology, performance, and reliability made them the ideal partner for this project," commented Anil Nangia, Managing Director of Vena Energy. "Their mature and proven technologies were developed with grid parity in mind and can be reliably integrated into their GW-level manufacturing capabilities. We look forward to deepening our relationship with JinkoSolar and working with them on more projects in the future."About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 10.5 GW for silicon wafers, 7.0 GW for solar cells, and 11.0 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2019.JinkoSolar has over 13,500 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com