Mass Audubon and Eversource Collaborate to Address Climate Change

BOSTON (July 25, 2019) - Want to charge your electric vehicle while hiking or birding this summer? Now you can thanks to a partnership between Eversource and Mass Audubon which has installed electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at seven of the conservation nonprofit's statewide network of wildlife sanctuaries. The collaboration demonstrates a strong commitment to helping communities reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



"In Massachusetts, more than 40 percent of greenhouse gas emissions come from the transportation sector," said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. "That's why we're actively working with municipalities and companies across the state to make EV charging stations more accessible. Our partnership with Mass Audubon is a perfect example of how we're collaborating in the communities we serve to help address climate change."Mass Audubon was an early participant in Eversource's EV charging station program. The energy company covers all electrical infrastructure costs needed to install the charging stations and manages the process from start to finish. Participants only have to purchase and install the charging equipment."Since 2003, Mass Audubon has reduced its annual carbon emissions from its buildings and vehicles by almost 50 percent," said Mass Audubon Vice President for Operations Bancroft Poor. "As Massachusetts' largest nature conservation nonprofit, we believe that working with Eversource to expand EV charging access demonstrates our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and creating a clean environment. We're proud to offer our visitors electric vehicle charging options."EV charging stations will be located at several Mass Audubon wildlife sanctuaries including: Broadmoor, Natick; Moose Hill, Sharon; Boston Nature Center, Mattapan; Wellfleet Bay, Wellfleet; Drumlin Farm, Lincoln; Mass Audubon Headquarters, Lincoln; and North River, Marshfield.As a trusted source for energy expertise, Eversource has been working with municipalities and large customers throughout the state to coordinate the installation and connection of EV charging stations. Other installations to-date include charging stations in Cambridge, Hadley, Bedford, and Lexington.For more information on Eversource's EV charging station program, please visit www.eversource.comAbout Eversource's Electrical Vehicle (EV) Charging Station ProgramTo help Massachusetts achieve its goal of having 300,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2025, Eversource has committed to install nearly 3,500 individual EV ports at up to 400 locations across Massachusetts by 2020, 10 percent of those in environmental justice communities. The commitment also includes the installation of 67 DC fast-charging stations along major roadways. Eversource expects the program to lead to one of the largest networks of charging stations in the country.About EversourceEversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity, natural gas and water to 1.7 million customers throughout Massachusetts. This includes approximately 1.4 million electric customers in 140 communities, 300,000 gas customers in 51 communities, and 19,500 water customers in five communities. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceMA) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceMA).About Mass AudubonMass Audubon protects more than 38,000 acres of land throughout Massachusetts, saving birds and other wildlife, and making nature accessible to all. As Massachusetts' largest nature conservation nonprofit, we welcome more than a half million visitors a year to our wildlife sanctuaries and 20 nature centers. From inspiring hilltop views to breathtaking coastal landscapes, serene woods, and working farms, we believe in protecting our state's natural treasures for wildlife and for all peopleâ€”a vision shared in 1896 by our founders, two extraordinary Boston women. Today, Mass Audubon is a nationally recognized environmental education leader, offering thousands of camp, school, and adult programs that get over 225,000 kids and adults outdoors every year. With more than 125,000 members and supporters, we advocate on Beacon Hill and beyond, and conduct conservation research to preserve the natural heritage of our beautiful state for today's and future generations. We welcome you to explore a nearby sanctuary, find inspiration, and get involved. Learn how at massaudubon.org.Media Contact:Reid Lamberty617-424-2108reid.lamberty@eversource.com