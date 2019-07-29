BayWa r.e. acquires a leading Canadian solar distributor, National Solar Distributors, as part of North American expansion

As part of its ongoing expansion and investment in North America, global renewable energy developer, service provider and distributor BayWa r.e., is acquiring Canadian solar distributor and service provider, National Solar Distributors Inc.



More Headlines Articles

Established in 2014, National Solar Distributors serves all of Canada's provinces and territories as a wholesaler of equipment for the residential and commercial grid-tie markets, as well as for industrial and small off-grid applications. The company has grown quickly into a reliable and respected source for high-quality products across Canada. Their technical strength and focus on customer service closely align with BayWa r.e.'s own values and customer-led philosophy."Canada's solar market is growing steadily and reached over 3GW of installed capacity last year," commented Frank Jessel, Global Director of Solar Trade at BayWa r.e. "As BayWa r.e. continues its expansion in the Americas, Canada is now an important market for us. Our partnership with National Solar Distributors comes at an ideal time, with both companies and the market poised for an exciting period of continued growth. I'm really pleased to welcome the National Solar Distributors team to the BayWa r.e. family."Combining forces with BayWa r.e.'s global logistics and technical expertise will further strengthen the support provided to National Solar Distributors' customers from coast-to-coast-to-coast, who will continue to be served by the same friendly and local experts on whom they have come to rely.Matthew Lannigan, Managing Director of National Solar Distributors commented, "Thanks to our clients, National Solar Distributors has been growing steadily since its inception. We look forward to integrating the knowledge of the experienced team at BayWa r.e. and their global buying power as we continue to scale our business. We believe this strategic move will bring great value to our customers."As well as PV product distribution, BayWa r.e. is also highly active in the utility scale solar project development market and operations services market in North, Central and South America.About BayWa r.e.:Across solar, wind and bioenergy at BayWa r.e we rethink energy - how it is produced, how it can be stored and how it can be best used.We are a leading global renewable energy developer, service supplier, distributor and energy solutions provider. We deliver renewable energy solutions worldwide and have brought over 2.5 GW of energy online, while managing over 7 GW of assets.Part of the â‚¬16 billion BayWa Group, every day we are working hard to find new solutions, push technological boundaries and actively shape the future of energy.Learn more about us at: us.baywa-re.com