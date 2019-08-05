EVERSOURCE PARTNERS WITH COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCIES TO DRIVE ENERGY SAVINGS

MANCHESTER, N.H. (August 5, 2019) - In order to reduce energy use and lower costs, New Hampshire's Southwestern Community Services (SCS) and Community Action Program Belknap-Merrimack Counties, Inc. (CAPBMCI) recently partnered with Eversource to increase energy efficiency in more than 75 affordable housing units. The two agencies will collectively save approximately $16,000 in annual energy costs - an average of $211 per unit - while also reducing carbon emissions and providing a more comfortable environment for residents.



Winchester Senior Housing Complex resident Edith Zack with her new energy efficient refrigerator."With the prevalence of older housing in New Hampshire that is equipped with outdated, inefficient heating and cooling systems, we can support affordable housing with innovative solutions to enhance energy efficiency and reliability," said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency Tilak Subrahmanian. "Our work with New Hampshire's community action agencies helps save our customers money and energy, creates more modern and sustainable communities, supports affordable housing options, and advances our clean energy future."Eversource worked with SCS, the community action agency serving Cheshire and Sullivan counties, to weatherize 40 affordable housing units in Winchester - 20 at Snow Brook Meadow Village and another 20 in Warwick Meadow, a senior housing complex. Energy efficiency work included sealing air leaks, improving attic insulation, replacing inefficient refrigerators, installing new LED lighting and upgrading ventilation. These upgrades have helped SCS reduce maintenance costs and keep rent costs low for residents."Our energy assistance initiatives are important to us because in keeping costs low, we can pass savings on to our tenants, and keep rental costs affordable," said SCS Chief Operating Officer Beth Daniels. "The Eversource team has been our biggest supporter on this front, and we turn to their expertise to provide the best resources to help our clients, reduce costs and keep our initiatives moving forward."At CAPBMCI's Kearsarge Elderly Housing in Warner, Eversource assisted in upgrading 36 affordable housing units, which included sealing air leaks, improving attic insulation, replacing inefficient refrigerators, upgrading ventilation and installing new LED lighting as well as a new energy-efficient boiler."No two households are the same, but no one deserves to be uncomfortable regardless of their background," said CAPBMCI Director of Housing Rehabilitation and Energy Conservation Christopher Vought. "Thanks to Eversource, many residents say they're more comfortable than ever in their home. Their heating and cooling systems are running more efficiently, and drafts have been eliminated."The community action agencies worked with Eversource through its Income Eligible Home Energy Assistance program, which is available to income-eligible customers, non-profit entities, public housing authorities, and owners of affordable housing complexes with more than five units in which more than 50 percent of the occupants are income eligible.For more information about Eversource's award-winning programs available to help customers better manage their energy, save money and reduce their impact on the environment, visit Eversource.com.Photo caption: Winchester Senior Housing Complex resident Edith Zack with her new energy efficient refrigerator. Zack says the work to weatherize her building has enhanced the comfort of her apartment.Eversource (NYSE: ES) is New Hampshire's largest electric utility, serving more than 500,000 homes and businesses in 211 cities and towns, and also supplies water to approximately 9,300 homes and businesses in Hampton, North Hampton and Rye. Eversource is proud to be recognized as the top contributor to United Way in New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceNH) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceNH). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.CONTACT:William Hinkle603-634-2228william.hinkle@eversource.comKaitlyn Woods603-634-2418kaitlyn.woods@eversource.com