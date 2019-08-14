Ubiquitous Energy Launches Transparent Solar Window Technology Research and Testing Program

Ubiquitous Energy, the leader in transparent solar technology, is pleased to announce that work has begun on a new research and testing program for the company's ClearView Power™ technology. ClearView Power™ (CVP) is a transparent solar coating that can be applied to the vertical surfaces of buildings, turning traditional windows into highly energy-efficient and electricity-generating windows.



The research program is being partially funded by a $3 million grant that Ubiquitous Energy was awarded from the California Energy Commission (BRIDGE). Ubiquitous will be working with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and its legendary Windows Group, experts in the testing of windows and window-coating performance."We are working to accelerate the development and testing of CVP so that it can be used by the glass and window industry for window energy-efficiency," said Ubiquitous Energy CTO Miles Barr. As part of Ubiquitous Energy's commercialization efforts, the company has received preliminary feedback that CVP is a clear, transparent, and aesthetically pleasing window coating that is acceptable to architects, designers and occupants.The research and testing program with Berkeley Lab will focus on the testing and validation of the performance of CVP. "We are looking forward to working with this industry partner to test their transparent solar window," said Charlie Curcija, Berkeley Lab's lead researcher on the project.Applied directly to glass using standard glass-coating equipment, Ubiquitous Energy's ClearView Power™ is a transparent solar coating that selectively absorbs and converts non-visible light (ultraviolet and infrared) to electricity while transmitting visible light. CVP doubles as a solar-control coating in addition to its electricity generation by blocking infrared light that is commonly known as solar heat."This novel and patent-protected technology will provide a truly transparent energy harvesting solution to the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market enabling zero net energy buildings and beyond," Barr said.About Ubiquitous EnergyUbiquitous Energy is the world leader in transparent photovoltaics. Its award-winning ClearView Power™ technology is the first truly transparent solar product. ClearView Power™ harvests solar energy and serves as an invisible, onboard source of electricity for a variety of end products. The thin coating can be applied to the surface of window glass to provide electricity generation and energy efficiency. Originally spun out of MIT, Ubiquitous Energy is now producing its highly transparent, efficient solar cells in its pilot production facility in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.ubiquitous.energy.