TERRASMART ANNOUNCES A BREAKTHROUGH BIFACIAL RACKING SOLUTION

Fort Myers, Florida — August 15, 2019: A pioneer in turnkey ground mount racking solutions, TerraSmart has unveiled GLIDE, its latest ground screw-based racking design for utility-scale solar projects. GLIDE is infused with bifacial module compatibility allowing complete exposure of the module to maximize potential backside power yield.



Carrying forward TerraSmart's long tradition of accommodating slope tolerances up to 36%, GLIDE's intuitive design pulls forward 10 years of direct field experience to improve install velocity with simplified connections, agile parts and a significant reduction in hardware. With the combination of an installer-friendly design and value engineered steel members, TerraSmart has significantly reduced the price per watt making GLIDE one of the most competitive racking systems available."A cornerstone of TerraSmart's product development focus is to continuously listen and understand the ever-changing needs of our clients by empowering them to bring competitively priced solar projects to market. GLIDE enables our clients to do just that. With the expansion of solar in markets where labor is at a premium due to high demand or prevailing wage rates, velocity and ease of installation will become paramount," says TerraSmart CEO Ryan Reid. "With our known ability to conquer the most challenging of project sites in the U.S., GLIDE now redefines speed of install and sets the pace for field efficiency."About TerraSmart:More than 10 years, TerraSmart has been a front-runner in the solar industry by continuously evolving its turnkey business model to build over 3 GW's of ground mounted, utility-scale solar projects across the United States. Widely known for its innovative ground screw-based racking system, TerraSmart has transformed the solar industry by making tough, arduous soils containing rock and hilly terrain, buildable sites for clean energy production. For more information, visit terrasmart.com.