SolarEdge Expanding Activity and Presence in the Brazilian PV Market

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, announced today that it is further expanding its activity and presence in the Brazilian PV market. Supporting the local market in its development, SolarEdge is offering its industry-leading residential and commercial DC optimized inverter solutions, which will be presented at Intersolar South America. Demonstrating its long-term commitment to activity in the region, SolarEdge has created a local entity and will now provide local sales and technical support from its newly opened office in São Paulo.



As a leading global PV inverter company, SolarEdge is already active in Brazil's commercial PV market through local distributors, Ecori Energia Solar and Sices Brazil Ltda. SolarEdge is enhancing its commercial solution in Brazil with the introduction of three phase inverters with synergy technology up to 100kW that fit the 127/220, 220/380 and 277/480 grid types. Based on small, lightweight, and easy-to-carry units, these inverters combine large capacity with ease of installation.SolarEdge is also introducing its residential PV portfolio to the Brazilian market, which includes its single-phase inverters with HD-Wave technology, smart energy suite, and EV charging single-phase inverters."SolarEdge has identified the Brazilian solar energy market as a promising one and is dedicated to supporting its growth and the country's renewable energy commitments," stated Zivi Lando, VP Global Sales and acting CEO at SolarEdge. "Leveraging our track record in the global solar industry, we are tailoring our market leading smart energy solutions to the local needs in order to help advance Brazil's PV landscape."The SolarEdge solution consists of inverters, power optimizers, and a cloud-based monitoring platform. The SolarEdge system enables superior power harvesting and module management by deploying power optimizers to each PV module while maintaining a competitive system cost by keeping the AC inversion and grid interaction centralized using a simplified DC-AC inverter. Since each solar module on the roof performs independently, this provides greater energy production, design flexibility, module-level visibility and enhanced safety. Offering significantly longer warranties than industry standard, SolarEdge power optimizers have a 25-year warranty and inverters have a 12-year warranty, extendable to 20 or 25 years.SolarEdge will be presenting its commercial and residential smart solar product portfolio at Intersolar South America. Attendees are invited to visit SolarEdge at booth #D46 to meet with local and global management teams and learn more about SolarEdge's product offerings.About SolarEdge:SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com