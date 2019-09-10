Solar Frontier Americas Continues Expansion and Acquires 100 MW Solar Project From GCL New Energy, Inc.

San Francisco, Sept. 10th, 2019 - Solar Frontier Americas ("SFA"), the US-based renewable energy business of Idemitsu Kosan Company announced that it has continued to grow its business as an independent power producer, through the acquisition of a 100 MWDC solar plant from GCL New Energy, Inc., a member of GCL New Energy Holdings Limited. The project is located east of Denver, Colorado, in Adams County, and is currently in the final stages of development. Construction is expected to begin in the latter part of 2019, and it will serve a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Intermountain Rural Electric Association (IREA), a nonprofit electric distribution cooperative based in Sedalia, Colorado. IREA serves over 160,000 customers in 11 Colorado counties.



"A shift is underway with traditional fossil fuel providers to support investments for clean energy that benefit the future of our environment and society. This acquisition exemplifies Solar Frontier Americas, and our parent company, Idemitsu's commitment to furthering the sustainability of our society through the use of clean renewable power" said Charles Pimentel, CEO of Solar Frontier Americas' IPP business unit.Solar Frontier America's acquisition of the Pioneer Solar Project adds to their most recent successes including the acquisition of a 210 MWDC solar project located in Kings County, California and the signing of a 56 MW PPA with a California-based Community Choice Aggregator (CCA).Frank Zhu, Executive President of GCL New Energy, Inc., commented, "This project transaction demonstrates Solar Frontier Americas prowess in the acquisition of quality projects. GCL leverages its global knowledge to deliver the highest caliber of quality in our solar project development on our path to becoming one of the most respected global energy leaders in the world."Patrick Mooney, Chief Executive Officer of IREA, said, "We are pleased that Solar Frontier Americas is purchasing the Pioneer Solar project and look forward to working with them through the Power Purchase Agreement to provide renewable solar energy to our customers at a low, fixed cost for years to come."About Solar Frontier AmericasSolar Frontier Americas (SFA), a U.S. based subsidiary of Idemitsu, is a growing independent power producer and solar development firm. The vertically-integrated energy company acquires, develops, owns and operates high-yield, utility-scale solar power generation plants; selling the clean energy to help communities both economically and ecologically live in healthier environments. With offices in California and Nevada, SFA continues to develop its growing pipeline of over 1 GW of utility-scale projects.Solar Frontier Americas Media RelationsJill HansenTel: +1-925-997-5956Email: jill@hansenre.com