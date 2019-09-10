Vikram Solar Launches Its First Bifacial PV Modules Along with Half-Cell Module in the U.S.

Tier 1 solar module manufacturer Vikram Solar announces the availability of three new product lines for pre-order in the U.S., featuring half-cell modules with power up to 425 watts and a 27-year linear power warranty; and the company's first bifacial module in both Glass-Glass and glass with transparent backsheet architecture.



"Vikram Solar continues to be a global solar industry leader in module reliability and performance warranties, and we look forward to expanding further in the U.S. with these powerful product options," said Gyanesh Chaudhary, Managing Director and CEO, Vikram Solar.Vikram Solar was named a top performer in PVEL's 2019 Reliability Scorecard on the Damp Heat, Dynamic Mechanical Load Sequence, and Potential-Induced Degradation (PID) tests.SOMERA GRAND ULTIMA MAX Half-Cell ModulesThe SOMERA Grand Ultima Max Mono PERC half-cells ranging from 405 to 425 Wp, have a 27-year linear power warranty, with shipment to the U.S. starting from January 2020."The SOMERA Grand half-cell module offers superior price performance. Half-cells generate only half the current of standard cells, which lowers heat generation and increases reliability and production. Yet the manufacturing process for the half-cells adds little to the cost, making the SOMERA Grand Ultima Max an excellent choice for applications requiring maximum output at a cost-competitive price point," said Jay Sharma, Country Managing Director, Vikram Solar Inc. Americas.The module's technological advancements include a high-performance encapsulation which optimizes internal reflection and allows the module to harvest more light; lower interconnect resistance between cells, which minimizes power losses; and the use of three split junction boxes with individual bypass diodes to reduce internal resistance and improve heat dissipation.SOMERA P-Duplex Frameless Bifacial ModulesThe SOMERA P-Duplex bifacial 72 cell frameless module ranges from 375 to 400 Wp. The modules have a 30-year linear power warranty, with shipments to the U.S. starting from January 2020.The module's duplex design uses UV-resistant substrates on both sides, which increases output, and features near-zero PID due to its highly resistive encapsulant and frameless design, which also minimize moisture ingress.The Glass-Glass design is ideal for environments with fluctuating temperatures and snowy winters. It is also perfectly suited for high-moisture environments such as floating solar energy systems, which represent an enormous opportunity for solar developers in the U.S.SOMERA P-Duplex Framed Bifacial Half-Cell ModulesThe SOMERA P-Duplex Bifacial Half-Cell series with frame and transparent back sheet ranges from 390 to 420 Wp. The modules are backed by a 30-year linear power warranty, with shipments to the U.S. starting from March 2020.Equipped with Tedlar® based transparent backsheets, these low-weight modules can be easily installed with minimal changes to standard mounting methods.The SOMERA P-Duplex Bifacial Half-Cell module is the perfect combination of bifacial solar cells with half-cell technology. This module supports very flexible solar plant designs due to its superior performance in shadowy conditions.About Vikram SolarVikram Solar is a global manufacturer of high-efficiency solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, and an integrated solar solutions provider. Its products are manufactured in India using materials and equipment sourced from Germany, Switzerland, Japan and the U.S. The company is India's only Tier 1 module manufacturer as rated by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, and is a repeat Top Performer in DNV GL's annual Reliability Scorecard. The reliability of its modules is backed up by industry-leading linear power warranties of 27 to 30 years.Headquartered in Kolkata, India, Vikram Solar employs more than 2,500 people in offices in 11 countries spanning six continents. U.S. facilities include a business office in Framingham, Massachusetts, and warehouses on the East and West coasts.Vikram Solar was created in 2006 by the Vikram Group, a privately owned corporation with 45 years of manufacturing experience.