CleanChoice Energy Expands Partnership with Swell Energy for Residential Energy Storage Program

CleanChoice Energy, a renewable energy company that empowers people and businesses to cut emissions and live cleaner lives, is expanding its partnership with Swell Energy to offer home energy storage batteries to Maryland residents. Through the partnership, first announced last year, Marylanders can install a home energy battery and may be eligible to receive a state tax credit of up to $5,000. Home energy batteries can provide power during outages without the need for polluting home generators.



"Last year, Maryland residents experienced a total of 377 power outages that affected 4.2 million people in the state. Through this partnership with Swell, Marylanders can have peace of mind knowing their lights will stay on when the power goes out*," said Tom Matzzie, Founder and CEO of CleanChoice Energy. "Home battery backup makes homes more resilient and moves us closer to a 100% clean energy future.""We're excited to expand this partnership. This program enables us to offer Maryland residents a radically simple, cost-effective clean energy and smart home solution," said Matthew Rising, CRO of Swell Energy.Maryland residents interested in purchasing a home battery can call 1-888-387-0980 or visit swellenergy.com/MDTaxCredit.*The Tesla Powerwall 2 Battery has a usable energy capacity of 13 kWh. A standard home will use 1-2 kW/hour. The total time that a battery can power your home during an outage depends on your individual usage.**Tax credit information based on Maryland Energy Administration Energy Storage Tax Credit Program and should not be construed as legal or tax advice nor does it guarantee availability, qualification, or amounts of incentives or credits.About CleanChoice EnergyCleanChoice Energy empowers people and businesses to cut emissions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, the company has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network. For more information or to become a customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.