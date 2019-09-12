One of the Largest Community Solar Portfolios in the Country Has Completed Construction and is Enrolling Subscribers

Minneapolis, MN, September 12, 2019 -- CleanChoice Energy, a renewable energy company that empowers people and businesses to cut emissions and live cleaner lives, announced that construction is complete on a 20-megawatt portfolio of community solar farms, one of the largest in the nation. This portfolio consists of 15 individual community projects that are open for enrollment by Minnesota residents. The fifteen newly complete farms are owned and operated by Altus Power America and located in Blue Earth, Dakota, Douglas, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Rice, Stearns, Washington, and Winona counties. Subscribers can live in those or the 20 adjacent counties and remain eligible.



"These fifteen newly complete solar farms mean thousands of Minnesotans can save money on their utility bills while helping propel us into a solar-powered, clean energy future," said Tom Matzzie, Founder and CEO of CleanChoice Energy. "Minnesota has the top community solar program in the country - providing people and businesses the opportunity to support solar and job growth in their communities while reducing their utility bills.""Altus Power is proud to be a part of the expanding community solar opportunity for Minnesotans," said Gregg Felton, Managing Partner of Altus Power America. "Affordable clean energy is now more accessible than ever before. We are pleased to be working with CleanChoice Energy to bring solar power to the local community."Interested Minnesotans can sign up in minutes for the opportunity to save money on their utility bills with no upfront costs or payments at CleanChoiceEnergy.com/Minnesota. CleanChoice Energy is the largest residential community solar provider in Minnesota with more than 85 megawatts of solar capacity.About CleanChoice EnergyCleanChoice Energy empowers people and businesses to cut emissions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, the company has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation, a member of the American Sustainable Business Council and the U.S. Green Building Council, and is certified with the highest available rating by Green America's Green Business Network. For more information or to become a customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.