Impressive launch of The smarter E South America - LATAM's innovation hub for the new energy world took off with record breaking numbers

São Paulo, August 31, 2019: Three exhibitions, one special exhibition, one mission: setting the stage for developing a clean and advanced energy industry in South America. After three successful days, it's clear that this was an excellent launch of The smarter E South America -LATAM's innovation hub for the new energy world.



More Headlines Articles

With a of total 341 exhibitors and around 25,000+ visitors from 39 countries, The smarter E South America is the place to be for the drivers of the clean energy transition in LATAM and makes it the biggest event in the renewable energy industry.A total of three energy exhibitions took place at the innovation hub from August 27-29, 2019: Intersolar South America, ees South America, Eletrotec + EM-Power. The exhibitions were accompanied by the special exhibition Power2Drive South America.Accelerating the transformation to make renewable energy available 24/7 - that's the vision of The smarter E South America, the innovation hub for new energy solutions in LATAM. And LATAM's largest platform for the renewable energy industry is not alone in this vision - a variety of stakeholders in the modern energy industry gathered in São Paulo. It is clear that the new energy world is renewable, decentralized and digital.The rapid expansion of renewables is transforming the structure of the energy supply system. Generation, storage, distribution and consumption of energy must be intelligently interconnected in the future. This is where The smarter E South America - LATAM's innovation hub for the new energy world - comes in. The platform sets focal points and trends, advances developments and promotes an exchange of ideas between industries."We are overwhelmed by the outstanding resonance to our exhibitions and conference. The smarter E South America has set itself as the must attend energy industry platform on the continent. The industry's dynamic and the enormous visitor numbers underlines that Brazil is ready for the new energy world." Dr. Florian Wessendorf, Managing Director of Solar Promotion International and Daniel Strowitzki, CEO at Freiburg Management and Marketing International, the international organizers of Intersolar South America, jointly state."Trade shows are important tools for developing a relationship with the market. It is always positive to be in touch with our customers in an environment where the tone is set by business interactions and the pursuit of knowledge. Intersolar has exceeded our expectations this year. In addition to forging new contacts and new businesses, we have been able to get closer to our integrators and distributors, who are the true orchestrators of our segment. Next year, we will surely increase our participation in this event," celebrates João Paulo Gualberto da Silva, WEG's Director for New Energy.More than 1,600 solar experts attended the Intersolar South America conference to discuss all aspects of solar technologies and analyze market opportunities and business models for the industry. Opportunities in decentralized and centralized markets, policies, innovations and financing were prominent topics of the conference."Intersolar South America has been establishing itself as the best environment for promoting and building up the solar energy value chain in Brazil. As it gains more and more prominence each year, more companies join in and investors of every size are attracted to it," says Ronaldo Koloszuk, Board Chairman of the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy.For more information on The smarter E South America, please visit: www.ThesmarterE.com.brAbout The smarter E South AmericaWith three parallel energy exhibitions, The smarter E South America is LATAM's innovation hub for the new energy world. It takes a comprehensive approach to the topics of the energy transition by presenting cross-sector energy solutions and technologies. The smarter E South America creates opportunities to address all the key areas along the value chain. Focusing on the generation, storage, distribution and use of energy and the ways in which these aspects interact and can be intelligently combined, The smarter E South America brings together international stakeholders in the energy future from across the world's most influential markets.The smarter E South America 2019 took place at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil, on August 27-29, bringing together the following events: Intersolar South America - The Largest Exhibition and Conference for the South American Solar Industry ees South America - South America's Hot Spot for Batteries & Energy Storage Systems Eletrotec + EM-Power - The Exhibition for Electrical Infrastructure and Energy ManagementIn addition to sector coupling and decentralization, digitalization is a central element of the new energy world. The growing demand for integrated and intelligently connected solutions means that companies are increasingly relying on these types of systems and services. The smarter E South America responds to this development, presenting solutions and technologies for an intelligent, sustainable and cost-effective energy supply.https://www.thesmartere.com.brOrganizers: The smarter E South America is organized by Solar Promotion International GmbH, Pforzheim, Freiburg Management and Marketing International GmbH (FMMI) and Aranda Eventos & Congressos Ltda, São Paulo as the co-organizer.The smarter E South America 2020Date: August 25-27, 2020Exhibition times: 12:00p.m. to 8:00p.m.Conference times: 9:00a.m. to 8:00p.m.Expo Center Norte - São Paulo - SPFor more information on The smarter E South America, please visit: www.ThesmarterE.com.br