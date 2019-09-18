SunPower Offers Energy Independence with Equinox® Storage

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) today introduced Equinox Storage, the next major advancement in the company's Equinox energy platform, giving homeowners more freedom from utility outages, grid uncertainty, and peak energy rates. Homeowners with Equinox Storage can choose to store energy for full- or partial-home backup during blackouts, reduce daily peak electricity consumption, or any combination that best fits their needs.



"We're entering a new solar decade as storage adoption increases with the advancement of battery technologies, and with accompanying services becoming standard," said Norm Taffe, SunPower executive vice president, residential solar. "For homeowners, Equinox Storage provides energy certainty and the power to make electricity allocation decisions, easing concerns with scheduled power outages, prolonged wildfire seasons, and unpredictable energy rates that are becoming more common."High-Efficiency Solar, Now Featuring High-Impact StorageEquinox Storage is made specifically for the company's Equinox Solar solution, the only fully-integrated residential solar system designed, engineered, and warranted by one company."With up to 12 kilowatt hours of storage capacity, Equinox Storage gives homeowners the ability to keep lights on, essential appliances operating, internet connected, and more, which can be critical during an outage," Taffe continued. "Equinox Storage also automatically manages energy supply based on solar production, home electricity consumption, and utility rates to make the most efficient use of stored power every day."With a low-profile design, Equinox Storage occupies less space than competing solutions, while leaving room for future storage capacity expansion. SunPower has matched hardware aesthetics with next-generation software capabilities to give homeowners direct control of how and when they use stored solar energy.And as always, SunPower offers a single point of contact with the company's industry-leading Complete Confidence Warranty for both solar and storage customers.Industrial-Strength Storage ExperienceEquinox Storage builds on SunPower's experience helping commercial customers like Whole Foods and Cabot Corporation lower peak energy demand from the grid with Helix™ Storage. The company has more than 15 megawatts of Helix Storage operating or under contract, and a pipeline of 136 megawatts."Helix Storage has helped our commercial customers reduce demand charges and save on electricity costs, while supporting the grid by reducing strain on distribution and transmission networks for operational efficiencies," said Taffe. "We've used the same industrial-strength software and data platform to create our residential storage solution for homeowners."AvailabilityEligible SunPower® Equinox Solar customers in California can pre-order Equinox Storage beginning in November with installation expected in the first half of next year. In addition to purchasing with cash, qualified customers will be able to finance Equinox Storage with a loan from one of SunPower's lending partners. SunPower expects to expand availability nationwide throughout 2020.SunPower at Solar Power International (SPI)SunPower will showcase Equinox Storage at next week's SPI, part of North America Smart Energy Week in Salt Lake City, Utah. Attendees can visit booth 4329 to see Equinox Storage and the new SunPower Design Studio application, as well as speak with an energy expert. Interested homeowners can also visit www.sunpower.com/equinoxstorage to learn more, or check out the Design Studio web application to explore custom solar and storage solutions for their own homes.About SunPowerAs one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments, schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPower's more than 30 years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower has dedicated, customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. For more information about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com.