Ecobuild SEA Transforms into Technology-centric Futurebuild SEA Expo at ASEAN Super 8 in 2020

After a resounding success in bringing together the region's leading trade expositions all under one roof in 2019, UBM Informa Markets as the organiser is pleased to announce the return of ASEAN Super 8 from 23rd to 25th June 2020, with a grand focus on construction-related futuristic technologies and innovations. For the first time, ASEAN Super 8 will feature the Futurebuild Southeast Asia (SEA) expo - a transformation of the Ecobuild Southeast Asia (SEA) trade fair that has received overwhelming response over the previous years. As technological advancements are rapidly revolutionising the construction sector globally, it will not be "business as usual" moving forward and thus, Futurebuild SEA will be the best platform in Southeast-Asia where participants could get first-hand experience and insights on exciting state-of-the-art and upcoming technologies in the built environment.

The 2020 edition of ASEAN Super 8 was officially launched by Dato' Dr. Syed Omar Sharifuddin Bin Syed Ikhsan, Secretary General, Ministry of Works at a press conference today. The mega-trade expo will feature Southeast-Asia's leading built environment exhibitions namely ASEAN M&E, REVAC Expo, TENAGA Expo, ASEAN Lift, ASEAN Solar, ASEAN Light, Futurebuild SEA, Heavy Mach and IFSEC Southeast Asia. Next year, ASEAN Super 8 will again be held at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, in conjunction with the International Construction Week (ICW) - hosted by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB).Dedicated to all aspects of construction and the built environment, ASEAN Super 8 offers the best opportunity for its exhibitors to make business contacts and to showcase their unique products across different segments such as Security and Surveillance, Heavy Machineries, Heating, Ventilation, Air-conditioning and Refrigeration (HVACR), construction as well as engineering. Meanwhile, visitors will be able to source for suppliers, make valuable contacts and stay updated with the latest industry trends.The freshly-introduced Futurebuild SEA Expo will be the centrepiece of the 2020 edition of ASEAN Super 8. The expo will exhibit how technology such as robotics, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence can be used in the construction sector, and how costs and labour dependency can be reduced with state-of-the-art technology - without compromising on quality. According to Report Linker, with a CAGR growth of 4.2% from 2018 to 2023, the global construction industry is forecast to reach US$10 trillion by 2023, and new built environment-related technologies will be a key catalyst for this growth. Futurebuild SEA will focus on such technologies that shall definitely benefit all exhibitors and visitors.In addition, after a one-year gap, the Southeast Asia's Premier Refrigeration, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning Expo & Forum - REVAC will make its comeback following strong interest and demand from exhibitors and visitors. The premier event will be a platform to find everything from the basics to the latest innovations in the HVACR segment and also on Air Quality Control, Filtration and Insulation.UBM Informa Markets Co Chairman Gen. Tan Sri Dato Seri Panglima Mohd Azumi Bin Mohamed (Rtd) is confident that the ASEAN Super 8 event in 2020 will see the convergence of robust business opportunities in Southeast Asia's built environment."Following the strong support from the exhibitors and visitors in 2019, which exceeded expectations amid challenges in the business environment, we anticipate to see the participation of 20,000 visitors and 500 exhibitors from various countries in the 2020 ASEAN Super 8 event."The year 2019 has been a milestone year for UBM Informa Markets and ASEAN Super 8 was key in promoting continuous development for us. With events like ASEAN Super 8, Malaysia also stands to gain immense economic benefits as deals are secured, purchases are made and business partnerships are formed."This is the best platform where industry players will be able to generate sales lead across the entire value chain, while visitors will enjoy a hassle-free accessibility to nine diff­erent trade exhibitions that offer unique experience across the entire spectrum of construction," said Tan Sri Azumi.ASEAN Super 8 serves as a key catalyst for participants to build successful business relationships for the future and tap into the vibrant market potentials in the region. This year's ASEAN Super 8, which was held between 19th to 21st March, witnessed the congregation of 16,781 trade visitors from 61 countries. A total of 339 companies from Malaysia and other top exhibiting countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, India and Japan have participated in the tradeshows. In addition, approximately 2,000 delegates attended the conferences and seminars held during the 2019 ASEAN Super 8.The ASEAN Super 8 exhibition is supported by Ministry of Works, hosted by Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), endorsed by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and many other stakeholders from the industry.For more information, visit www.super8asean.com View video https://youtu.be/55wiqaWNLgI