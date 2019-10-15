MERSEN LAUNCHES NEW COMPACT FUSED SWITCH

NEWBURYPORT, MA - Global Electrical Power and Advanced Materials leader Mersen is excited to announce the new Compact Fused Disconnect that incorporates the switch functionality with the high protection level of a fuse. The switch accepts class CC fuses, is UL 98 listed and suitable for branch circuit disconnect and protection. It has a smaller footprint compared to a traditional Class CC disconnect with an interrupt rating of 200kA.



The compact size and ease of installation makes it a great choice for panel builders. The easy lockout/tagout feature and IP20 rating ensures additional safety along with a built-in switch Interlock that prohibits removing the fuses under load.The Compact Fused Switch product offering is available immediately. For more information, visit the Compact Fused Switch product page. For more information about Mersen Electrical Power, visit ep.mersen.com.ABOUT MERSENGlobal expert in electrical power and advanced materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its clients' specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing process in sectors such as energy, transportation, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical and process industries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a comprehensive line of UL/CSA low voltage fuses and fusegear, IEC low voltage fuses and fusegear, high speed fuses, configured panels, DC protection for EV and battery, bus bars, surge protection, high and medium voltage fuses and bases, power transfer for rail vehicles, low voltage switches, low voltage special purpose fuses, custom products and solutions, and more. For more information, call 978-462-6662 or visit ep.mersen.com.