Clenergy Booth KK119 at All-Energy Australia
Clenergy Australia will be exhibiting as a silver sponsor at All-Energy Australia 2019 on the 23rd and 24th of October at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Center. Welcome to visit Clenergy Australia at Booth KK119!
The All-Energy show is Australia's premium clean and renewable energy event, which is held on an annual basis. Clenergy Australia has made big inroads into the solar industry and is a major industry player in Australia, supplying products to major wholesalers and distributors for the Australian market.
Clenergy Highlights
Following the successful All-Energy show in 2018, Clenergy will display new products specially designed for the Australian market, including:
Single and double solar shade solution PV-ezRack ezShade
Large-scale commercial roof solution PV-ezRack Commercial Tilt System
Quick installation solutions ezClick tin feet and ezClick tile feet
Clenergy Speakers
Come see Clenergy speakers at All-Energy!
23rd October, 11.20am - 12.40pm
Vince Mobilio, VP Sales and Marketing
Topic: Commercial Solar session
23rd October, 12:00pm - 2:00pm
Aurore Pont, Operations Manager
Topic: Clean Energy Council's Women in Renewables annual luncheon
24th October, 1:30pm - 2:30pm
Geza Anderson, Manager of Engineering Services
Topic: Masterclass on medium and commercial solar
Don't miss Clenergy Australia on the 23rd and 24th of October at Booth KK119!
