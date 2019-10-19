Clenergy Booth KK119 at All-Energy Australia

Clenergy Australia will be exhibiting as a silver sponsor at All-Energy Australia 2019 on the 23rd and 24th of October at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Center. Welcome to visit Clenergy Australia at Booth KK119!

The All-Energy show is Australia's premium clean and renewable energy event, which is held on an annual basis. Clenergy Australia has made big inroads into the solar industry and is a major industry player in Australia, supplying products to major wholesalers and distributors for the Australian market.Clenergy HighlightsFollowing the successful All-Energy show in 2018, Clenergy will display new products specially designed for the Australian market, including:Single and double solar shade solution PV-ezRack ezShadeLarge-scale commercial roof solution PV-ezRack Commercial Tilt SystemQuick installation solutions ezClick tin feet and ezClick tile feetClenergy SpeakersCome see Clenergy speakers at All-Energy!23rd October, 11.20am - 12.40pmVince Mobilio, VP Sales and MarketingTopic: Commercial Solar session23rd October, 12:00pm - 2:00pmAurore Pont, Operations ManagerTopic: Clean Energy Council's Women in Renewables annual luncheon24th October, 1:30pm - 2:30pmGeza Anderson, Manager of Engineering ServicesTopic: Masterclass on medium and commercial solarDon't miss Clenergy Australia on the 23rd and 24th of October at Booth KK119!