Open House at Iron Edison Battery on Thursday November 7th from 4pm-8pm

Iron Edison Battery Company will be hosting an open house of their office and battery assembly warehouse. Come learn about different types of batteries, inverters and solar panels. Take an exclusive look into our process and meet with system designers who will be available onsite to discuss your solar and battery projects. Iron Edison will be serving some great local barbecue and we hope to see you there. Our doors will be open from 4pm-8pm on Thursday November 7th, 2019 at our location 2480 W. 4th Ave, Suite 22, Denver, Colorado 80223.

Based in Denver, Colo., Iron Edison Battery Company offers Nickel Iron and Lithium Iron batteries for solar energy storage, as well as complete solar system design services. The Iron Edison team has designed thousands of off-grid and battery backup systems ranging from large-scale commercial systems in the US to rural solar energy systems for small mountain villages in Nepal.Iron Edison Nickel Iron batteries have also been featured by Andy Bassich from the show Life Below Zero. Check out the video attached.Come and visit Iron Edison to learn how Nickel Iron and Lithium Iron batteries are longer-lasting, more durable alternatives to lead acid batteries.Iron Edison is dedicated to educating people on the benefits of advanced storage battery technology. For more information, contact Iron Edison at (720) 432-6433 or at info(at)ironedison(dot)com.