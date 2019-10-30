More than 165 Members of Congress Sign Letter Urging Action on Clean Energy Tax Incentives This Year

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a letter delivered today to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, 166 Members of Congress, representing more than 70% of the House Democratic Caucus, urged the inclusion of critical clean energy tax incentives, including an energy storage investment tax credit, in any must-pass legislation this year. Following is a statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE):



More Headlines Articles

"This is a tremendous show of support for tangible progress on clean energy and climate. Over 70% of House Democrats - from the Congressional Progressive Caucus to the New Democrat Coalition - have come together with a unified voice to urge prompt action on a robust package of smart clean energy tax incentives as the best chance to address climate change this year. ACORE would especially like to thank the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition for spearheading this important effort, and all of the signatories for standing up and speaking out on a critical priority for so many Americans."##About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.