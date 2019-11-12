Sofdesk: First Canadian Company to Partner with Google Project Sunroof Through its Launch of Shading Analysis Feature

Sofdesk Inc., parent company of software solutions, Solargraf and Roofgraf, announces new partnership with Google Project Sunroof, adding an automated Shading Analysis feature to its solar software, Solargraf.



This partnership will give North American installers another easy-to-use option to automate their sales & design process while scaling their solar business. This feature will also significantly reduce their site visit requirements and the use of multiple platforms to complete their production calculations.By slightly aligning the shading imagery over their main design on Solargraf, the system will automatically auto-populate all roof surfaces with their respective shading percentage, provided by Project Sunroof's data. Installers can also choose the most efficient panel layout for their solar design. This option provides homeowners with an even more accurate estimate of their monthly/yearly savings without rolling a truck."Our clients were amazed at how well the feature worked when we demonstrated the design tool live at Solar Power International last week. The tool is so intuitive that our team was making demos from their cell phones quoting random SPI attendees! With this new partnership, we're confident we will continue to lead the way in the industry, helping to increase the adoption of solar in North America and beyond" said Sofdesk CEO and founder Lennie Moreno.On the partnership, Google Canada's Sustainability Lead, James Henry said "we are excited to see our technology support a more sustainable Canada and the innovative efforts of Sofdesk."Sofdesk, founded in 2013 is the first Canadian company to partner with Google Project SunroofMore information about Sofdesk and its products can be found at the company websites www.sofdesk.com, www.solargraf.com and www.roofgraf.com.Sofdesk is an industry-leading software organization that builds intuitive sales acceleration tools for everyday use in the solar and roofing industries. By offering an end-to-end business management solution, Sofdesk empowers all size contractors, distributors and manufacturers to be competitive in these ever-growing markets and improve the scalability of their businesses through its powerful web-based platform.