Wells Solar Recognized As A Top Solar Company In Texas

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets.



"The 2019 Top Solar Contractors list features the best solar contractors in the United States," said Kelly Pickerel, managing editor of Solar Power World. "From solar hotbeds on the coasts to the up-and-coming Midwest solar market, every installer adding even the smallest solar array to the grid is making a positive impact on our communities. We're proud to recognize these companies and their efforts to bring solar power to U.S. homes and businesses."The U.S. solar market installed more than 10.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar in 2018. Total installed PV capacity in the U.S. is expected to rise by 14 percent in 2019 with annual installations reaching 15.8 GW in 2021. By 2022, more than 18 GW of solar photovoltaic capacity will be installed annually, and Wells Solar will continue to be a major player in adding solar to the Texas power grid!Wells Solar employs 70 workers who installed 2,500 kW of solar in 2018. Since its founding in 2014, the company has installed 9,500 kW of solar."We are deeply honored to be named to Solar Power World's Top Solar Contractors List in 2019. Providing 3,000+ installations in Central Texas alone has been an incredibly exciting ride, and we're very thankful of our customers for helping us achieve this wonderful recognition." - Amy Olsen, Wells Solar Director of MarketingAbout Wells SolarFounded in 2014 in Austin, Wells Solar & Electrical Services is a family-owned establishment committed to installing high-quality solar power solutions that everyone can afford. The company also offers a full suite of solar panel service, maintenance and repair to ensure your solar investment provides the maximum return over its 25-year life. Find out why Wells Does Solar Better™ by visiting wellssolar.com.