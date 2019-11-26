New Siemens Gamesa DD Flex concept increases capacity on its largest offshore wind turbine to 11 MW

Offshore wind industry leader Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) expanded its product portfolio today at the WindEurope Offshore 2019 Conference & Exhibition with the launch of the new Siemens Gamesa DD Flex concept and the SG 11.0-193 DD Flex offshore wind turbine. Built on the current largest offshore wind turbine in the SGRE fleet, the SG 11.0-193 DD Flex can reach a capacity of 11 MW under specific site conditions.



More Headlines Articles

"The SG 11.0-193 DD Flex is another example of how Siemens Gamesa constantly works to improve performance and provide greater value for our customers, ratepayers, and society-at-large.Digitalization allows us to increase the capacity of our current largest machine to 11 MW, boosting its annual energy production, while keeping the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE) down. In turn our customers can deliver more clean, reliable energy to end-users at lower overall prices," said Andreas Nauen, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit.The SG 11.0-193 DD Flex offshore wind turbine features a 193-meter diameter rotor utilizing the 94-meter long Siemens Gamesa B94 Integral Blades. Constant digital observations are processed by the control system, increasing capacity up to 11 MW. The upgraded turbine has been created based on SGRE's deep understanding and expertise within its proven offshore direct drive technology, gained over all five product generations since being launched in 2011.SGRE will also soon install offshore turbine number 1,000 using its patented Direct Drive technology. These turbines are installed in all major markets globally, including the UK, Germany, Denmark, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Taiwan, among others. Furthermore, confirmed orders for an additional 1,000 SGRE Offshore Direct Drive turbines have been received, with installations planned for the markets mentioned above and new offshore markets including the USA, France, Japan.About Siemens Gamesa Renewable EnergySiemens Gamesa is a global leader in the wind power industry, with a strong presence in all facets of the business: offshore, onshore and services. The company's advanced digital capabilities enable it to offer one of the broadest product portfolios in the sector as well as industry-leading service solutions, helping to make clean energy more affordable and reliable. With more than 99 GW intalled worldwide, Siemens Gamesa manufactures, installs and maintains wind turbines, both onshore and offshore. The company's orders backlog stands at â‚¬25.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Spain and listed on the Spanish stock exchange (trading on the Ibex-35 index).About Siemens Gamesa OffshoreAs of September 2019, SGRE has over 3,490 offshore wind turbines in operation globally with a combined capacity of more than 15.2 GW. The company's experiences reach back as far as 1991, when it established the world's first offshore wind power plant. Through a strong focus on safety and innovation, SGRE constantly strives to reduce the Levelized Cost of Energy from offshore wind power.