Connecticut to reap economic and environmental benefits as Park City Wind Project moves forward, says AWEA

Washington -- Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes this week announced that a bid from developer Vineyard Wind has been selected to advance to contract negotiations with the state's electric distribution companies to provide 804 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind through the development of the Park City Wind Project. The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) said today that the project sets a new standard for low-cost offshore wind that will pay off in multiple ways for the state.



"All Connecticut residents will benefit from today's selection of the Park City Wind Project," said Laura Morton, AWEA's Senior Director, Policy and Regulatory Affairs, Offshore. "It will bring $890 million of direct economic development to Connecticut, including meaningful opportunities in the local supply chain and coastal communities like Bridgeport Harbor. As the lowest cost publicly announced offshore wind project in U.S. history, Park City Wind also proves we can power our homes and businesses with electricity that is both clean and affordable. Congratulations to Governor Lamont and Commissioner Dykes for their commitment to advancing the progress of the offshore wind industry and bringing the power of wind energy to the people of Connecticut."