Duke Energy, Southern Power and Enel Green Power tackle how to improve PV performance while reducing operational costs at PV event in Texas

The event will bring together more than 250 globally recognized solar industry experts to exchange the latest thinking on O&M. It's a crucial time for solar as the sector faces a potential investment tax credit (ITC) phaseout that could completely change the financials of each plant.Over two days, PV Operations Dallas will welcome operations, technical, development, design and engineering executives from North America's leading owner-operators, independent power producers, utilities and investors.Attendees will be able to learn about strategy and execution best practice in collaboration with associate engineering, procurement and construction contractors, software partners, O&M providers and component manufacturers.Confirmed speakers for the event on April 16 and 17 include:• Duke Energy's director of performance, Dustin Wambeke, and manager of solar operations, Cody Tellgren.• Excelsior Energy Capital's managing director of operations, Chris Frantz.• Southern Power solar performance engineer Rachel Pappanastos.• Algonquin Power's vice president of operations, Ian MacRobbie.• Enel Green Power solar O&M inverter specialist Davide Grandi."It's becoming more and more apparent that PV operations executives need to expand their horizons and learn new strategies to reach their goal of maximizing plant performance and asset profitability," said PV Operations Dallas project director Diana Dropol."The industry is challenged by a deeper cost crisis than it has ever seen and although O&M and asset management continue to sit at the core of the operability function, it's now crucial to opt for more transparency and collaboration with development, design and engineering."New Energy Update is now part of Reuters Events, after its parent company FC Business Intelligence was acquired as part of the Reuters news and media division of Thomson Reuters October 2019.For more information about PV Operations Dallas 2020 (April 16-17, Westin Galleria Dallas), download the event brochure at https://eloqua.newenergyupdate.com/LP=25946?extsource=alt_energy_mag_pv_brochureor write to diana@newenergyupdate.com.