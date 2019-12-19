Statement from AWEA on FERC PJM MOPR Order and SPP exit fee decision

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) issued the following statement on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) order on PJM Interconnection's capacity market:



"While we are still reviewing the exact details, FERC's split decision threatens states' rights and hinders their ability to bring more clean energy to their communities. It undermines Congressional authority established under the Federal Power Act. Going forward, AWEA will consider all available options to ensure that states' clean energy policies can be fully accommodated in PJM's market. The only glimmer of light from today's Sunshine meeting was FERC's reaffirmation requiring the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) to eliminate the membership exit fee, allowing for a more inclusive stakeholder process that will lead to better outcomes for consumers." - Amy Farrell, Senior Vice President, Government and Public Affairs, American Wind Energy Association.AWEA is the national trade association of the U.S. wind energy industry. We represent 1,000 member companies and over 114,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, serving as a powerful voice for how wind works for America. Members include global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers. They gather each year at the Western Hemisphere's largest wind energy event, the AWEA WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, next in Denver, June 1-4, 2020. WINDPOWER 2020 will be housed within CLEANPOWER, the new exhibition hub for utility-scale renewable energy, bringing together wind power, solar power, and energy storage industries. Find information about wind energy on the AWEA website. Gain insight into industry issues on AWEA's blog, Into the Wind. And please join us on Facebook and follow @AWEA on Twitter and LinkedIn