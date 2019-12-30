Wave and Tidal Energy Market - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, by 2020

The ocean is one of the largest sources of clean and sustainable energy. Wave energy and tidal energy are the main segments of ocean energy. Surface wind creates ocean waves. There are different methods of constraining the ocean energy, from which wave and tidal are the most dominant forms of energy. Tidal stream and tidal range energy are the two segments of tidal energy. Tidal range energy is a comparatively mature technology. Both wave and tidal stream energy are relatively newer concepts. These are in the emerging stages of technology development.



The strength of the wind, its length, and the open ocean distance (fetch) over which it blows are the major factors on which the growth of the waves depends. The most powerful and consistent waves are created by strong existing winds in high latitudes. These waves propagate over long distances with little energy loss, to deliver consistent and abundant supplies of readily useable energy. The movements of water that are accelerated into strong currents near the fringe of the oceans, or through narrow passages between islands and other landforms create the tidal energy.The report covers forecast and analysis for the wave and tidal energy market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2014 along with a forecast from 2014 to 2020 based on both volume (MW) and revenue (USD Million). The report also offers a detailed competitive landscape of the global wave and tidal energy market. It includes company market share analysis, product portfolio of the major industry participants. The report provides detailed segmentation of the smart cities market based on the energy type segment and region. Wave and tidal are the energy type segment of this market. There is no single dominant technology in the wave or tidal energy market. Both wave and tidal energy are capable of producing extensive benefits of economies of scale.Major regional segments analyzed in this study include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This report also provides further bifurcation of the region on the country level. Major countries analyzed in these reports are the U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. Wave and tidal energy markets were dominated by Europe in terms of capacity installations for wave and tidal stream power plants due to the strong development of power plants in the respective regions. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to have high growth in the tidal energy sector.Some of the key players for global wave and tidal energy market include AQUAMARINE POWER LTD., S.D. ENERGY LTD., CARNEGIE WAVE ENERGY, PELAMIS WAVE POWER, MARINE CURRENT TURBINES LTD., ATLANTIS RESOURCES LTD., OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC., and AQUAGEN TECHNOLOGIES, OCEAN RENEWABLE POWER COMPANY LLC.This report segments the global wave and tidal energy market as follows:Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market: Energy Type Segment AnalysisWave EnergyTidal EnergyGlobal Wave and Tidal Energy Market: Regional Segment AnalysisNorth AmericaThe U.S.EuropeUKFranceGermanyAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaLatin AmericaBrazilMiddle East & Africa