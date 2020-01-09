ACORE Assesses Climate Policy Options That Most Effectively Put Renewable Energy to Work

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is releasing a new report today that examines several of the most notable policy approaches for accelerating the transition to a renewable energy economy and achieving scientifically based reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.



The report, Advancing America's Climate Leadership: Policy Options That Most Effectively Put Renewable Energy to Work, discusses specific advantages and limitations of each policy option, individually and in combination, and offers design recommendations for policymakers to optimize their implementation.The policy approaches considered include:• A federal high-penetration renewable energy standard (RES) or clean energy standard (CES)• A technology-neutral tax credit for zero or low-carbon electricity generation• Carbon pricing• Complementary measures to modernize our antiquated electric grid"Through a combination of smart, forward-looking policy tools, we can accelerate the deployment of renewable energy and enabling grid technologies and avoid the worst impacts of climate change," said Gregory Wetstone, ACORE's President and CEO. "This analysis is designed to help policymakers identify the quickest pathway to America's clean energy future with the least disruption, at the lowest possible cost."To download a copy of ACORE's new report, Advancing America's Climate Leadership: Policy Options That Most Effectively Put Renewable Energy to Work, please visit: https://acore.org/advancing-americas-climate-leadership/.About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.