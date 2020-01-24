ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE RETURNS IN MARCH 2020

ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE, International Trade Fair for Energy, will be held from March 10 - 12, 2020 at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany. More and more sectors of industry and commerce are developing new applications for energy storage systems that combine several functions. These applications will be showcased in the conferences and the forum which are part of ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE. Among others, projects for decarbonization, integrated energy, improving supply security and cost reduction will be presented.



Storage in retail, plastics processing, metal production and viticultureAt the trade fair forum, which is free of charge, users and manufacturers will present numerous decarbonization projects from retail, plastics processing, metal production and viticulture. To this end, ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE cooperates with the world's leading trade fairs in these industry segments.The Canadian company Hydrogenics presents the multi-use project "Don Quichote", in which Belgium's largest commercial company converts excess energy generated by local wind and solar power plants into hydrogen with the help of two electrolysers. This hydrogen is then used to supply a public hydrogen filling station and 18 hydrogen cars and forklifts. In addition, the project fulfils grid-related functions.AEG Power Solutions will present its innovative, battery-based emergency power supply which is used to secure the ventilation of an electroplating process for an automotive supplier. This storage system has replaced conventional, diesel-based emergency power generators and facilitates a carbon-neutral solution. Other applications such as industrial peak shaving will be implemented soon.Tobias Jung from the Jung & Knobloch winery will demonstrate how his company is using an innovative energy concept to ensure more sustainability in winegrowing. For this Jung & Knobloch has already received an award as a beacon company for energy efficiency in agriculture."ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE shows that storage facilities are a driving force for the decarbonization of value chains in numerous industries The successful projects presented in Düsseldorf will show that quite clearly. But they also show how helpful it is to involve manufacturers and planners of energy storage systems in project development right from the start. This is why we will continue to work on connecting users and storage experts," stated Dr. Andreas Moerke, Director of ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE at Messe Düsseldorf.Conferences provide in-depth, up-to-date knowledgeWhile the forum in the trade fair halls will offer first insights into selected exhibitor projects and technologies, energy experts from more than 15 countries will come together at the 14th IRES Conference by EUROSOLAR and the 9th ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE conference to discuss business models and opportunities, international market trends as well as topics from the fields of science and technology. The themes will range from thermal and electric storage systems, power-to-gas, flexibilities and energy system analyses to standardization issues and international markets.For further information on visiting or exhibiting at ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE 2020, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America; Telephone: (312) 781-5180; E-mail: info@mdna.com; Visit https://www.eseexpo.com and www.mdna.com; Follow us on twitter at http://twitter.com/mdnachicago