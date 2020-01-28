Cope® CHANNEL Cable Tray Systems Support Single Branches of Power or Multiconductor Control Cable

Philadelphia, PA (January 2020) - Cope®, the original brand of cable tray, has launched its CHANNEL Cable Tray System designed to increase modular flexibility and cable accessibility for branch power circuits and control, signal, and tubing systems.



Available with pre-punched holes, the Cope® CHANNEL Cable Tray System allows easy, secure attachment of cables to the inside of the channel without the need for drilling. By eliminating the need to drill holes, labor is reduced and installation is sped up.The pre-punched holes also allow for easy inspection and ventilation of cables. The Cope® CHANNEL Cable Tray System is available in aluminum, mill-galvanized steel, or hot-dip galvanized steel and in three size options: 3-inch, 4-inch, or 6-inch.For more information, visit CopeCableTray.com.