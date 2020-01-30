Double Award success for Switch2 Energy

The company is a double finalist in the Heating and Ventilation (H&V) News Awards 2020, which is the heat and ventilation industry's largest and most established celebration of excellence across the building services sector.



The Switch2 Optimise big data analytics platform has been shortlisted for the Low-carbon achievement of the Year (Under £0.5m). By using smart technology to bring together measurement, control, communications and advanced automation analytics, Optimise is significantly improving system efficiencies. It is delivering typical energy savings of 35% to dramatically increase carbon performance and reduce costs.The plug and play system, that is compatible with multiple vendor equipment, connects plant equipment and sensors with internet feeds and CCTV to manage efficient performance across the entire heat network and wider portfolios of district heating schemes.The Optimise platform has delivered impressive results at London's Royal Arsenal heat network - leading to Switch2's second nomination for the District Heating Project of the Year Award.After only five months, there have been 38% savings in primary fuel consumption, which will equate to a significant tariff reduction for properties connected to the network. By gaining full visibility of all areas of the district heating scheme's performance, Optimise is providing clear insights into all areas of operation and demand requirements, which informs continuous improvement and maintenance strategies.These insights have informed key improvements, which have reduced the running hours of the central plant in line with resident demand. This has increased asset life as well as reduced costs and emissions. New control strategies have overcome previous issues with low gas supply at peak periods, thus avoiding the costly need to expand the gas connection. Overheating within communal areas has also been remedied.Richard Slee, CEO of Switch2 Energy, said: "We are very proud that the judges have recognised the achievements and significance of our Optimise platform. We are tackling the urgent need to improve the efficiency of under-performing legacy heat networks. Our innovative solution is delivering excellent results to ensure that the UK's district and community heating schemes deliver on their carbon and cost saving potential."The awards will be announced at a celebratory ceremony in London on 30 April 2020.