American Wind Energy Association Hosts Panel on the Clean Energy Economy and Iowa’s Wind Energy Leadership on Eve of Iowa Caucuses

Des Moines, IA - Yesterday, the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) hosted a panel event at the Iowa Caucus Consortium featuring both local and national business leaders and renewable energy experts, to discuss the critical role of the American wind industry in achieving a clean energy economy. The event, "Clean Energy Future & Its Economic Impact," was moderated by AWEA CEO Tom Kiernan.



More Headlines Articles

"More than ever before, the topics of renewable energy and climate solutions are at the top of the priority list for presidential candidates," said Tom Kiernan, CEO of the American Wind Energy Association. "Wind energy has risen to meet the challenges of today, and Iowa is a perfect example of just how much is possible through wind power with bipartisan support. As the rest of the country looks to Iowa at the beginning of the presidential election process, we're proud to say they can also look to Iowa as a model for building the clean energy economy of our future."The panel discussed topics including the role of wind energy in supporting the American economy, combating climate change, revitalizing rural America, and ultimately, how the country can learn from Iowa's model of success through its research & development, business, and bi- partisan policy leadership in supporting wind power. The night before Iowans take part in the first-in-the-nation caucuses, the issue of climate change remains a top priority with presidential candidates and local Iowans alike."Modernizing the power grid is key to harnessing the full potential of renewable energy sources, such as wind energy," said Dusky Terry, President of ITC Midwest. "By investing in our transmission system, we are meeting consumer demands for clean, renewable energy in a cost- effective manner."Iowa has become a national leader in wind, one of the fastest growing and most affordable forms of new electricity generation, and ranks near the top in installed wind capacity, jobs supported, lease payments to farmers, and share of total electricity generation."Wind energy makes sense for our customers," said Mike Fehr, Vice President of Resource Development for MidAmerican Energy Company. "It is not only powering Iowa's homes and businesses, it is also energizing the state's economy while ensuring a clean energy future for decades to come."Iowa's commitment to wind energy development has been met with several critical milestones that have enhanced the state's ability to build economic activity around clean energy. Iowa was the first state in the nation to adopt a renewable portfolio standard (RPS), and recently became the first state to produce over one third of its energy from wind."Alliant Energy is focused on developing clean energy, including wind," added Justin Foss, Senior Communication Partner for Alliant Energy. "In addition to providing a cleaner environment for all, it will also provide a boost to local economies and drive a more sustainable energy future. We are proud to deliver affordable power to our customers and, simultaneously, make a responsible impact on our environment."Iowa's wind power development now supports nearly 10,000 jobs in the state, one of the highest figures in the nation. This economic boost is best represented by the growth of TPI Composites in Newton, which received national attention when the washing machine company Maytag announced it was closing its doors in 2007. In response, TPI Composites took over the original facility and today supports more than 1,000 manufacturing jobs as a worldwide leader in building wind turbine blades."The wind energy industry drives demand for Iowa manufacturing. With 10 manufacturing facilities across the state, we employ nearly 10,000 Iowans who make the components necessary to power Iowa," added Josh Syhlman, Plant Manager for TPI Composites Inc. "At TPI alone, we've been able to provide over 1,000 good paying jobs, which has contributed to Newton's economic success."With the issue of climate change at the forefront, building a new clean energy economy has become all the more important. In 2018 alone, the wind industry in Iowa reduced CO2 emissions by 8.8 million metric tons - the equivalent of taking 1.9 million cars off the road - and avoided the consumption of 4.8 billion gallons of water."Powering our economy with clean sources like wind energy will be crucial in our efforts to preserve Iowa for future generations," said Kerri Johannsen, Energy Program Director at the Iowa Environmental Council. "Wind energy offers a cost-effective, sustainable source of energy that is better for Iowa's air, water, and environment.""Wind energy is surging because of the economics," said Charles Hernick, Director of Policy and Advocacy for Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions. "Investing in wind energy is a smart strategy for creating jobs and bolstering communities across the country. And the benefit of producing power with zero carbon emissions is more important than ever before."###About the American Wind Energy AssociationAWEA is the national trade association of the U.S. wind energy industry. We represent 1,000 member companies and over 114,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, serving as a powerful voice for how wind works for America. Members include global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers. They gather each year at the Western Hemisphere's largest wind energy event, the AWEA WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, next in Denver, June 1-4, 2020. WINDPOWER 2020 will be housed within CLEANPOWER, the new exhibition hub for utility-scale renewable energy, bringing together wind power, solar power, and energy storage industries. Find information about wind energy on the AWEA website. Gain insight into industry issues on AWEA's blog, Into the Wind. And please join us on Facebook and follow @AWEA on Twitter and LinkedIn.About Power Up IowaPower Up Iowa is a statewide coalition of renewable energy supporters advocating for local, state and federal policies that bring wind energy investment into Iowa. By educating, raising awareness, and participating in conversations with our state's leaders, Power Up Iowa will make the case for continued wind power growth, which will create jobs and new economic opportunities for families and businesses across the state. Power Up Iowa is an initiative of the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA).