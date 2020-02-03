EcoFasten Makes Europeâ€™s Fastest Solar Installation System Available to U.S. Market

Phoenix, AZ. Jan. 31, 2020. EcoFasten, a leading solar mounting hardware company and part of Esdec US, is making its popular ClickFit Rooftop Solar System available to all installers in the United States. ClickFit is Europe's most popular, reliable, and easy-to-install solar mounting systemâ€”known for being the fastest installation system available with its click-in technology. The company has already received over 100MW of commitments for ClickFit and is continuing to take orders.



"Time is money in solar installation. That's why we're extremely excited to bring the fastest installing solar racking system to the U.S. solar market," said Bart Leusink, CEO of EcoFasten. "There has been a tremendous response on ClickFit from installers. Its speed is well-documented, and it has all the roof protection that customers demand."ClickFit is a rail-based solar mounting system for composition shingle and tile roofs. The system saves solar installers considerable time on the job. During pilot and installs and tests, ClickFit has proven system installation rates of 20 modules in only 90 minutes. ClickFit's unique features allow the system to "click" together and thus a fast and straightforward installation process. The aluminum rail clicks onto either the L-foot or tile hook without the need to tighten additional fasteners, and the module clamps click onto the rails. Installers using ClickFit see a significant productivity increase over other rail-based systems.EcoFasten is part of the Esdec US and known for its innovative and user-friendly systems. Esdec US, which includes Ecofasten, QuickMount PV, and IronRidge represents 60% share of the U.S. residential market. Known for its state-of-the-art innovation, R&D strength, and intellectual property portfolio, Esdec US enables its companies to invest efficiently in new product development.The company expects to have ClickFit for metal roof applications available soon.For additional information about ClickFit please visit www.ecofastensolar.com/clickfit, call 1-877-859-3947, or email info@ecofastensolar.com.The company will present at InterSolar and Solar & Energy Storage Northeast.About EcofastenEcoFasten, a part of Esdec US, has delivered over 7 GW of PV mounting systems and established itself as a leader in innovative and installer-friendly PV roof mounting systems for the U.S. solar market. EcoFasten - For installers, by installers.