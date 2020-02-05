ISP Solar Introduces Panels at Half the Cost of Any Other Solar Panels in the World

San Diego, CA, February 4, 2020 - ISP Solar, an innovative developer of renewable energy solutions, today introduced its breakthrough ‘Intensifying Solar Panels' ("ISP") at Intersolar North America 2020 in San Diego, Calif., the world-leading exhibition for the solar industry.



ISP's patented panel-level intensifying solar technology results in power at half the cost-per-watt of any other solar panel in the world. By incorporating conic mirrors that intensify the sun's rays 20 times, ISP modules require just 1/20th of the photovoltaic cells of traditional panels to deliver the same performance.When coupled with ISP's proprietary silicon array, ISP's intensifying solar technology boosts the performance so much that the resulting panel offers a much lower-cost alternative to traditional solar panels. By encapsulating mirror tracking mechanism inside the panel, ISP panels eliminate the need for heavy, expensive and unreliable tracking systems. ISP modules save further expense as well as space, allowing them to be deployed in both utility-scale and rooftop systems for C&I and residential customers.The ISP module incorporates single-junction monocrystalline silicon with improved collector resistance, a large bus conductor, and conic reflective troughs to reach world-record-level efficiencies. The resulting system is ideal for the environmentally conscious customer, as replacing the majority of the comparatively expensive silicon PV cells with cost-effective mirrors also significantly reduces the carbon footprint and the toxic chemicals involved in end-of-life recycling of a solar power plant."Our goal is to make solar panels both more affordable and greener. By breaking the affordability barrier, we will deliver a faster return on investment for anybody considering renewable energy," said ISP's Co-CEO and the product's inventor, Raja Singh Tuli."Developed over four years of research and covered by multiple patents, ISP's technology will help drive down the cost of solar energy and accelerate its adoption," said ISP Solar's Co-CEO, Suneet Singh Tuli. "Our work on making the world's most affordable internet access devices led us to see how important an affordable energy supply is, and how that remains an enormous challenge for too many of the world's people. We have rededicated ourselves to solving that problem by cutting the cost of solar power in half."ISP modules come with a full 25-year performance and equipment guarantee, reflecting the long-term reliability of the panels, in addition to their compelling economics.ISP is meeting with leading distributors and power plant developers at Intersolar North America 2020 in preparation for the product's delivery in the summer of 2020. Please visit ISP Solar at Intersolar North America 2020 in booth 1317.About ISP SolarISP Solar is a developer of renewable energy solutions, founded by a group of renowned Canadian inventors and social entrepreneurs dedicated to delivering power and heat at the most economical prices. ISP has patented a breakthrough solar-technology to create a low-cost, dispatchable, carbon-free energy solution in the form of an energy-intensifying panel system. ISP is targeting its solution to be the lowest cost option for solar panels in the world. For more information, please visit www.ispsolar.com.