ACORE Statement on President Trump’s FY 2021 Budget Proposal

Statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy

02/10/20, 12:56 PM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics

"The Trump Administration's Fiscal Year 2021 budget would once again dramatically underinvest in clean energy research and innovation. In the coming weeks, we will be working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to ensure that, as they have in past years, Congress again rejects these misguided cuts and provides robust funding for the critical work of the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), the Advanced Research Projects Agency - Energy (ARPA-E), and our national laboratories."





About ACORE:
Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.



