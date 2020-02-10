ACORE Statement on President Trump’s FY 2021 Budget Proposal

"The Trump Administration's Fiscal Year 2021 budget would once again dramatically underinvest in clean energy research and innovation. In the coming weeks, we will be working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to ensure that, as they have in past years, Congress again rejects these misguided cuts and provides robust funding for the critical work of the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), the Advanced Research Projects Agency - Energy (ARPA-E), and our national laboratories."



