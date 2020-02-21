In Tokyo? Visit Clenergy at Booth S16-36 at PV EXPO 2020

Clenergy Japan will exhibit at the upcoming PV EXPO 2020, held inside the World Smart Energy Week. The 13th International Photovoltaic Power Generation Expo is scheduled on February 26 (Wed) - 28 (Fri), 2020 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan.



Event: PV EXPO 2020 -13th Int'l Photovoltaic Power Generation ExpoBooth No.: S16-36Dates: February 26 (Wednesday) - 28 (Friday), 2020Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, JapanPV EXPO is organized by Reed Exhibitions Japan Ltd., Japan's largest exhibition organizer. It is the largest-scale PV trade event in Japan, which is held semi-annually in Tokyo and Osaka respectively. The Tokyo show takes place in February/March of each year, and the Osaka event is held in September/October of each year.Japan is one of the nations with scarce land resources in the world. However, the Clenergy Projects team in Japan have used 3D mapping and other technologies to be able to install #SolarFarms across uneven surfaces like hills and slopes.According to PV Magazine, solar power generation can be combined with agricultural locations, for nations with scarce land resources, improving agricultural activities in certain cases while achieving better yields from solar power plants.Apart from agricultural solar, floating solar is also an ideal option for land-scarce nations for solar power generation. According to the latest report entitled Where Sun Meets Water FLOATING SOLAR HANDBOOK FOR PRACTITIONERS by SERIS (Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore), Floating Photovoltaics installations have demonstrated various benefits, including higher energy yield, reduced evaporation, improved water quality, etc. The report also points out floating solar deployment will "open up a new frontier in the global expansion of renewable energy", which will speed up our green energy transition.Following China, Japan is the second-largest participant in the distribution of floating PV plants as of the end of 2018, accounting for 16% of the installed capacity.As a globally trusted, public-listed solar mounting company, Clenergy has been committed to developing innovative products in accordance with the market trends. Clenergy will display its latest solar mounting products and solutions at the Japanese exhibition at this upcoming event. See Clenergy Highlights below.Clenergy Highlights♦PV-ezRack SolarCarport Ground Mounting System♦PV-ezRack Solar Terrace ECO Ground Mounting System for agricultural applications♦ High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Solar Floating System for deepwater areasDon't miss Clenergy's Booth at S16-36.