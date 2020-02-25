Clenergy Passes DUNS Registered™ Supplier Capability Evaluation (Manufacturing)

Clenergy has passed the DUNS Registered™ Supplier Capability Evaluation (Manufacturing), rated at 5A1.



D-U-N-S is the abbreviation for Data Universal Number System while D&B D-U-N-S® Number is a unique identifier for businesses with nine-digit. The D-U-N-S Number is used in various countries in the world, such as Australia, the European Union, and the U.S. Clenergy is now part of this esteemed group of companies that have been verified by Dun & Bradstreet.Assessments are conducted in four dimensions, including Organization, Production Capacity, Quality Control, and Delivery Capacity, based on the information collected through telephone interviews and the onsite visit conducted by the third party accreditation company.The scores range from 0 to 5. The higher the score, the better the performance.Below are the Top 3 factors that have enabled Clenergy to pass the evaluation.Production CapacityAs a global publicly listed solar mounting company (stock code: SHA 603628), Clenergy adheres to the business development model of "Global Market, Local Service, and Global Supply Chain".Clenergy has over 500 staff in offices worldwide, with more than 60 design and technical support engineers globally. Thus far, Clenergy has established two major manufacturing bases in Xiamen and Tianjin, with an annual manufacturing capacity of 3GW.Quality ControlClenergy is lead by a group of prominent technical professionals, with an advanced, internationally standardized laboratory, and equipped with various cutting-edge testing devices.Clenergy adheres to its core values of Innovation, Quality, and Service. Its source materials are purchased from industry recognised suppliers. Furthermore, Clenergy performs inspections throughout every stage of the manufacturing process based on various internationally accredited standards as well as its internal standards, from the initial raw materials used through to the finished product.This enables Clenergy to deliver excellent products and services to its clients. To date, its products have passed the certification of various professional bodies, ranging from TUV in Germany, CQC in China to CE in the EU.Delivery CapacityThe industrial area at Xiamen Headquarters alone occupies 35,315 sqm. Currently, Clenergy is equipped with over 60 sets of production devices, with about 10 production lines. There are approximately 350 production workers at the Xiamen manufacturing base.Clenergy has seen 10GW of worldwide installations with its mounting products since 2007, with approximately 1.6GW of new installations just in 2019.How to Check Clenergy D-U-N-S number?Input the company name ‘Clenergy' or try the the D-U-N-S number 525616419 into the search box on www.dunsregistered.com.Keep up-to-date with the information about Clenergy's business file via the D-U-N-S Registered Global Directory Listing.You may also contact Clenergy for the full report.