Switching To A Central Database

Businesses, both big and small, leverage multiple databases to store data more efficiently. Many different people will have access to this database at the same time.



But what happens when you use too many databases?There is a higher possibility of data breaches, hacking and the leakage of sensitive information. Apart from this major security problem, depending on multiple databases also increases complexity, cost and compatibility with the company's operational system.But, by saying yes to using one central database from different platforms you can solve these and other problems.Benefits Of a Central DatabaseA central database doesn't just save time and effort but reduces the inconsistency that comes with using different databases. Some advantages that can be experienced are:• Improves end user's productivity,• Data sharing is made easy,• Decision making with data and data security is improved.A Central SolutiongeoAMPS is a software-based company that helps to manage and plan complex tasks through a central database across various platforms. They operate in diverse industries like transportation, land, oil and gas, and renewable energy.As geoAMPS isn't restricted to one platform, poor Internet connection is not a tension too. It allows you to access projects and documents with ease.The four different platforms that can be used to access the central database are:1. Web Central Database: This is the core of all geoAMPS platforms. It facilitates proper management of all aspects related to land and real estate. Data can be easily found with the help of filters and role-based security, which allows only assigned user access.2. Geographic Information System: GIS is easy to use and user-friendly. A GIS mapping integration provides project status along with all property information. Also, it helps to plan routes and pull data from a third-party provider.3. Mobile Field Application: With the use of the mobile or tablet platform, it is possible to capture and edit data on the field. It also enables you to quickly access and generate documents for landowners to sign. Installing the native application on any Apple or Windows device helps you to work in remote areas without any Internet connection.4. Offline capability: For mass data entry in places with a poor Internet connection, download the web application on any laptop. With this capability, it is possible to download projects and documents to work offline and then sync it when connection gets restored.Making The SwitchUsing these different platforms on geoAMPS via a central database comes with many benefits.• It improves effectiveness in decision-making processes,• It increases field efficiency,• It increases profitability,• It reduces the frustration that occurs when connectivity is poor and gives you an edge over your competition.So make the switch from multiple databases to a single and central database. This will reduce your stress and ensure smooth functioning by using geoAMPS platforms for your business.