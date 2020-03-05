The Coretec Group Hires Michelle Tokarz as Director of Business Development

ANN ARBOR, MIÂ - March 5, 2020 -Â The Coretec Group, Inc., (OTC Pink:CRTG) (the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of silicon-based materials utilizing Cyclohexasilane ("CHS") to pursue commercial development of products in energy-focused verticals, announced today it has hired Michelle Tokarz as its Director of Business Development to review and manage the Company's business development activities.



Tokarz, a PhD in Materials Science from the University of Michigan, has broad experience in commercializing advanced materials and technology. She founded Metaglass Coatings, LLC, a University of Michigan spin-out, based upon her doctoral work. Tokarz is currently an Entrepreneur in Residence at Michigan State University and has spent the past four years creating Cantilever Business Partners which works closely with university technology spin outs and early stage emerging technology companies.Tokarz possesses a unique combination of large company and early stage commercialization experience, having worked with Fortune 100 companies Eli Lilly and Merck. Over the past eight years, she has been primarily focused on the growth of startup technology companies, often as the lead scientist or in a business development role. At Coretec, Tokarz will focus on growth by analyzing the sales funnel and various key markets to vet applications for CHS technology."We are excited to have Michelle join the Coretec team, an addition representing the first of many eventual hires possessing deep industry expertise with respect to developing and commercializing products," said Michael Kraft, CEO of The Coretec Group. "Michelle is uniquely capable of not only understanding the nuances of highly technical subject matter, but also understanding critical customer requirements and forecasting market demand for our products. It is this coupling of skillsets that we believe will help identify potential partners and applications for CHS technology to ultimately demonstrate commercial viability."To learn more about The Coretec Group, please visit www.thecoretecgroup.com.About The Coretec Group, Inc.The Coretec Group, Inc. (the "Company") utilizes a portfolio of silicon-based and volumetric display materials to pursue commercial development of products in energy-focused verticals such as energy storage, solar, and solid-state lighting, as well as printable electronics and 3D volumetric displays. For more information, visit www.thecoretecgroup.com. Follow The Coretec Group on Twitter and Facebook.Forward-Looking Statements:The statements in this press release that relate to the company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the company's results from operations are forward-looking statements, and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.Corporate contact:The Coretec Group, Inc.Judy Keating918-494-0509Media contact:FischTank Marketing and PRcoretec@fischtankpr.com646-699-1414