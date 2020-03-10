Energy Drone & Robotics Leaders Join Coalition’s Advisory Board for 2020

March 10, 2020, Houston, TX - As its 15,000+ global community continues to rapidly grow, the Advisory Board for the Energy Drone & Robotics Coalition, powered by InnovateEnergy, is also expanding, bringing together the top leaders to represent multiple perspectives and areas of expertise. The Board helps develop valuable content and a robust real-world agenda for the fourth annual Summit, taking place June 10-11 in Houston, Texas at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott.



More Headlines Articles

The Advisory Board's mission is to provide assistance, direction and recommendations for the content, speakers, articles, industry reports, focus and growth of the Energy Drone & Robotics Coalition, as it builds and shares digital and live event resources for the entire community of industrial, energy and engineering unmanned systems proponents, operators, solution providers and regulators.Sean Guerre, director of the Energy Drone & Robotics Coalition, said, "We are honored to have so many major unmanned systems leaders from across the industrial unmanned sectors on the Advisory Board to share their voice and help advance the industry. We look forward to working together to continue to be the best resource on the business and technology of unmanned systems (aerial, ground / surface & subsea) in energy operations from the ‘stars to the sea floor.'"The members of the 2020 Energy Drone & Robotics Summit Advisory Board include:• Christine Asaro, UAV Project Advisor, San Diego Gas & Electric• Assel Ayapova, Global Drone Program Manager, AES Corporation• Dean Barefield, UAS Program Director, Southern Electric Company• Larry Barnard, Downstream & Chemicals, Manufacturing - Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Governance, Chevron• Jason Belvins, Associate Director of UAS Integration, LoneStar UAS Center of Excellence• Eric Bitzko, Technical Services Supervisor, Pedernales Electric Cooperative• Todd Chase, Aviation Safety and Compliance Manager, Americas, Shell• Tony Cinson, Principal Engineer - Nuclear NDE Technology and Strategy, Framatome• Mitch Droz, Autonomous Systems Practice, Accenture Digital• Matt Dunlevy, President & CEO, SkySkopes• Lisa Ellman, Partner, Hogan Lovells• Jason Forte, Commercial Solutions, Insitu, Inc.• Dyan Gibbens, Founder & CEO, Trumbull Unmanned• Mark Hutcherson, Director, Operations Excellence - Knowledge / Innovation Lead, UAS Advisory Team, ConocoPhillips• Christopher Korody, Founder, DroneBusiness.Center• Suzanne Lemieux, UAS Lead and Manager, API• Eileen Lockhart, UAS Program Manager, Xcel Energy• John McClain, Security Specialist - sUAS Chief Pilot, Shell Deer Park Refining• Scott McGowen, CEO, Precision Aerial Compliance Solutions• Travis Moran, Strategic Partner, Welund North America• Joseph Morgan, Robotic Systems Engineer - USGC Regional TES Tech Center, Dow Chemical Company• Shankar Nadarajah, Global Drone Visual Inspection Project Manager, ExxonMobil• Joshua Olds, President & CEO, Unmanned Safety Institute / Argus Unmanned• Sudhir Pai, Managing Director - Robotics, Schlumberger (former)• James Pierce, Supervisor, UAS Operations, Ameren• Pierce Prater, Service Consultant Supervisor, Power Delivery Solutions, CenterPoint Energy• Marty Robinson, Global Robotics Systems, Dow Chemical Company• Patrick Saracco, VP, Technology Solutions, Cyberhawk Innovations• Mark Small, Global Aviation Safety Manager, Chevron• David Tyler, Manager, IT, Puget Sound Energy• Jacob Velky, Manager, Unmanned Aerial Systems, Duke Energy• Barrett Walker, Manager, sUAS Program, Cheniere• Bryan Williams, UAS Coordinator, Duke Energy• George Williamson, SETA, Inspection, Testing and Commissioning Materials Team, BP America Inc., Upstream Engineering CentreAdditional members are seeking internal approval in their organizations and will soon be announced. This list will be maintained up-to-date with all current members.Further details about the Energy Drone & Robotics Summit and Expo are available at edrcoalition.com.About Energy Drone & Robotics CoalitionThe Energy Drone & Robotics Coalition (EDR Coalition or EDRC), powered by InnovateEnergy, is focused on innovating industrial & energy operations with dynamic UAV, robotics, data and autonomous solutions. EDRC is dedicated to launching, growing and scaling enterprise unmanned systems operations in industrial / energy / engineering companies worldwide by bringing the major rapidly growing segments within the UAV / AUV / robotics ecosystem together with the energy industrial complex asset owners and end users.These are the only events and information resources exclusively focused on the business and technology of unmanned systems (aerial, ground / surface & subsea) in energy operations from the "stars to the sea floor." Learn more at edrcoalition.com.About InnovateEnergyFrom live events to digital resources with communities like Energy Drone & Robotics Coalition, InnovateEnergy is a single resource that delivers actionable content, executive insights, thought leadership, "how-to" and real-world use cases in multiple channels for energy digitization, technology and innovation leaders worldwide.InnovateEnergy has a global audience of over 20,000 energy executives and digital innovation leaders, each involved with digitization efforts and technology integration from multiple industrial-focused enterprises, including Oil & Gas, Power / Utilities, Maritime, Wind / Solar, Chemical, Refining, Petrochemical, Energy Construction & Engineering and more.Staying up-to-date on the latest digitization trends, best practices, news and solutions is a huge task as the areas for emerging technology in the energy industry rapidly evolve...but InnovateEnergy is here to make it easy. innovateenergynow.com###