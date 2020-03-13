Clenergy’s First PV-ezRack STMAC Solar Project Connected to the Grid

Clenergy Korea



Clenergy's first PV-ezRack SolarTerraceMAC (Magnesium Aluminium Alloy Coating) solar project has been connected to the grid. Clenergy secured this 1.6MW project in October 2019, which is located in Cheorwon-gun, Gangwon-do, Republic of Korea.CEO Daniel Hong outlines to stakeholders the progress the company has made over a decade and plans to deliver enhanced value to shareholders by expanding the business, sharpening the product focus on driving sales and recommitting the company to a culture of customer service.PV-ezRack SolarTerraceMAC is a new ground-mounting system suitable for large-scale solar power plants. Clenergy officially released this ground mounting system in July 2019."We are on the right path to make Clenergy a market leader in solar mounting equipment globally, that provides an outstanding experience for our customers, a great place to work for our staff, and a company that delivers better, more consistent returns all our stakeholders," said Daniel.Similar to most of Clenergy's ground-mounting solutions, PV-ezRack SolarTerraceMAC is also compatible with framed and frameless modules, allowing for installations in either portrait or landscape orientation. PV-ezRack SolarTerraceMAC ground-mounting system is far more advantageous when compared to other traditional galvanized steel solar mounting solutions.See below for the top 5 benefits.◆Better Product Performance◆Superior Corrosion Resistance◆Longer Service Life◆No need for Regular Maintenance◆Aesthetic AppearanceAdditionally, PV-ezRack SolarTerraceMAC is manufactured according to AS NZS1170.2-2011, ASCE 7-10, EN1991, GB50797, and other globally acknowledged standards.If you are looking for a high-quality ground-mounting system with an aesthetic appearance, this product will be the perfect solution for you. Three foundation solutions are available for your choice, ranging from concrete foundation, ground screw to ramming post.Contact Clenergy for a customised solution.Vincent ChanAP Regional ManagerT: +65 9743 1425Email: sales.kr@clenergy.comSamuel KimSales Engineer, KoreaTel: 010-4684-8088