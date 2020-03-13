IV International Exhibition and Convention Verde.Tec - Environmental Technologies
Launched in 2016, Verde-Tec is Greece's only Expo covering environmental issues. The 4th Edition of Verde-Tec will take place between 29-31 May 2020 at the MEC Exhibition Hall, Paiania, Attica, Greece.
It is being supported by the European Parliament (Office in Greece) and is being sponsored by Greece's
Ministry of Environment and Energy and the Ministry of Development and Investments.
SIDE EVENTS
Verde Tec Forum featuring conferences on environmental issues.
Green Greek Awards 2020 given to companies, international or local agencies that excelled in environmental policies and actions.
Verde-Tec is organized by T-Press and Ecotec magazine.
Ecotec magazine was first published in 2005 and became a pioneer on its field in a European level. Its content touches technological issues and how they interact with the environment.
Ecotec magazine observes and follows all developments concerning green technologies. To name a few: recycling, waste management, power saving, renewable energy, water technologies, decontamination, alternative technologies, climate change, corporate social responsibility etc.
