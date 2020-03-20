Mike Tolson named solar business development manager at GEM Energy of the Rudolph Libbe Group

Mike Tolson has accepted the position of solar business development manager at GEM Energy, a Rudolph Libbe Group company based near Toledo, Ohio. He will be responsible for customer relationships throughout the eastern half of the United States.

Walbridge, Ohio (March 20, 2020) - Mike Tolson has accepted the position of solar business development manager at GEM Energy, a Rudolph Libbe Group company. He will be responsible for customer relationships throughout the eastern half of the United States.



Tolson has worked in real estate development for several years and has authored publications on renewable energy and energy efficiency. He holds a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies in real estate development, an executive master's degree in business administration and a graduate specialization in finance from the University of Toledo.About GEM EnergyGEM Energy provides comprehensive services and technologies to improve customer business performance and reduce facility operation costs. GEM Energy's expertise encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance. Services include combined heat and power (CHP) systems, HVAC and plumbing, facility management, utility procurement, solar development, building automation controls and energy efficiency solutions. Facilities served are commercial, industrial, institutional and mission critical.GEM Energy is part of the Rudolph Libbe Group, a one-stop provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The full-service contractor, comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties, is focused on ensuring that its customers succeed. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Toledo with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Lima, Ohio; and the Detroit, Michigan area. For additional information, visit RLGBuilds.com and @RLGbuilds.