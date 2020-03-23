ALL-ENERGY AND DCARBONISE 2020 POSTPONED UNTIL 14-15 SEPTEMBER

Reed Exhibitions announced today that All-Energy and Dcarbonise 2020, originally scheduled for 13-14 May 2020, will now take place on Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 September 2020 at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), following the escalation of COVID-19 in the UK and globally.



Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director at Reed Exhibitions, said:"The health and safety of our exhibitors, speakers, visitors and staff is, of course, our number one priority. We have been closely monitoring the situation and the notices issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as Health Protection Scotland, Public Health England, and the authorities in Edinburgh and London."We have also been in regular dialogue with many exhibitors, conference speakers and visitors to understand their views and to ensure we make the best decision, in such challenging circumstances, for the renewable and low carbon energy sectors we serve."Whilst it is hugely disappointing to postpone the event, and not a decision we have taken lightly, this is an unprecedented time for everyone and we believe it is the only course of action for all involved, given the ongoing developments and concerns related to COVID-19."We trust that postponing the show will enable us to ensure we deliver the true value of this industry-leading event later in the year. We will be working closely with all our customers, speakers and partners over the coming weeks and look forward to returning to the SEC in September."We fully understand and appreciate the level of planning that is required to participate in an event like ours, and would like to thank our exhibitors, speakers, partners, suppliers, visitors and of course the SEC for their continued support during this challenging time."Sponsors and further informationAll-Energy's major sponsors include ScottishPower (Host Sponsor); Shepherd and Wedderburn (Headline Sponsor) and Natural Power (Power Club sponsor) and is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; UKRI and Innovate UK; Sustainable Glasgow; and the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron. Dcarbonise is sponsored by the Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust and Zero Waste ScotlandThe Smart Urban Mobility Solutions conference stream (part of Dcarbonise) is supported by Transport Scotland and organised in association with the Smart Environment Forum of ITS United KingdomFurther information and visitor registration is at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.com